South Korea expects US to intervene if China invades Taiwan, official says





SEOUL, South Korea South Korea would expect the United States to respond militarily to a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to a South Korean official.

Why it matters: China’s threats to bring the self-governing island under its control, by force if necessary, presents perhaps the most likely scenario for a war with the United States. As a US ally, South Korea would be reluctant to get drawn into such a conflict, the official said, but would worry about its own security if the United States did not respond forcefully.

Staging: The official, who declined to be named, made the comments during a discussion of the foreign policy priorities of the new South Korean administration with a small group of reporters in Seoul.

The official said China currently poses “risks” to South Korea’s security, but not a direct “threat”. However, the official cited a potential incident in the Taiwan Strait as one scenario that could change that equation. Asked by Axios whether Seoul would want the United States to respond militarily to an invasion, the official said South Korea was “more comfortable” with the idea. that the United States would respond even though it would likely lead to a request for military support from the United States and Japan, another US ally. The official did not say whether South Korea would be willing to send its own troops.

What they’re saying: If the United States stood clear of Taiwan, it would be taken as a signal that the United States might not defend South Korea against an attack from the North, the official said .

“We probably take it for granted that if China attacks Taiwan, the United States will engage,” the official added.

Between the Lines: The US has a mutual defense treaty with South Korea, but no commitment to defend Taiwan or take a position on whether it will.

Even though President Biden has said three times that the United States will defend Taiwan, the White House continues to insist that there has been no change in its “strategic ambiguity” policy. China has strongly opposed US rhetoric and actions which it sees as going beyond the “one China policy”, under which the US recognizes China’s sovereignty but does not not take a position on whether Taiwan is part of China. Under Xi Jinping, Beijing has taken increasingly belligerent stances on bringing Taiwan back under its control. However, South Korean officials are generally less inclined than some in Washington to believe war with Taiwan is likely in the short term.

State of play: South Korean officials say the country’s military spends the vast majority of its time worrying about North Korea, with China falling far behind on the priority list.

Seoul will continue to focus more on China over time, partly out of a sense of responsibility as a U.S. ally, but sees no indication that China would consider attacking South Korea, the official said. responsible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/06/27/south-korea-expect-us-respond-china-invade-taiwan

