UK Launches Delayed Public Investigation into Covid-19 Response | covid





A delayed public investigation into Britain’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic began after Boris Johnson accepted a request to expand mandate conditions to account for unequal impacts on ethnic minorities, children and mental health.

Investigation Chair Heather Hallett and her team of 12 QCs set out to work under the provisions of the Investigation Act, which makes it a crime to destroy or tamper with evidence. Although she claimed to preside alone, she is joined by two panelists who will be appointed by Johnson.

The launch, which is expected to be one of the largest public investigations conducted in the UK, comes after activists for the bereaved families threatened to take legal action against the government for delaying the prime minister’s promise to start an investigation in the spring of 2022. It came out after a few days.

Hannah Brady, spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Family Campaign for Justice, said today is a special day for thousands of bereaved families from across the country. Finally, we can begin the process of learning lessons from the terrible suffering we have suffered so that we can move our lives forward and protect others in the future.

The investigation will investigate, consider and report the readiness and response to the pandemic in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, beginning with the UK death toll from the coronavirus listed on death certificates approaching 200,000.

Mrs. Hallett said in a clear warning to people and organizations that must present evidence and witnesses, including Johnson, cabinet ministers and senior government officials:

The mandate released by the Cabinet on Tuesday covers 37 topics divided into three areas. the response of healthcare and the healthcare sector across the UK; and economic responses to the pandemic and its impacts, including government intervention.

The most controversial topic involves the use of closures on Downing Street to investigate the impact of rule violations. testing and tracking systems; infection control in nursing homes, which the High Court has already ruled illegal and unreasonable; PPE procurement and distribution; Use of Do Not Resuscitation Notice.

In a letter to Hallett, Johnson explained that the terms of the mandate were undoubtedly broad and challenging.

The investigation will travel across Britain to gather evidence, and Hallett said he will hear stories of people who have suffered and felt neglected during the pandemic. She said she will generate a series of interim reports to reduce or prevent suffering and difficulties in future epidemics.

Evidence hearings are expected to begin in 2023, and Hallett has asked for patience as she and the team work to meet an ambitious schedule.

Downing Street draws a clear disparity in the impact of an epidemic on a wide range of people, including those related to traits legally protected under the Equality Act, meaning that investigations can examine the impacts of poverty as well as race, religion and gender. Agreed to investigate.

Rather than considering in detail individual cases of harm or death, we will instead begin a listening project to gather accounts of bereaved families to inform their understanding of the pandemic impact, response and lessons to be learned.

