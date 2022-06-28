Emigrated to England from Burlesk and came out as bisexual





In Melbourne, I was born Priscilla Tonkin.

But in London, Ive reincarnated as another of my humorous selves, Sapphira composer, writer and proud bisexual. However, this transformation was neither easy nor straightforward.

At an early stage in my life, I grew up as part of a strict Christian Brotherhood sect linked to the Plymouth Brotherhood, a separatist version of Christianity. In its most exclusive version, women cover their heads with scarves and the congregation must not associate with the outside world without evidence (meaning converting people to religion).

While our brothers and sisters church was more moderate, I went to school and got along with all the other children and families in our neighborhood, but we knew we lived by very different rules.

Like non-Christian music, TV was mostly banned.

I was very resistant to the overly conservative methods of our church. Eventually, when I was 17, I was excommunicated from church when I found out that I had had premarital sex. To this day, I don’t know how they got to know.

Being fired from a church group took me to the bone and I started showing signs of hypermania, which led to a complete psychosis a few years later. This was very painful because I felt like I was playing games and I was paranoid as if a spy was trying to catch me, the headlights of my car followed me, and the lights of devices like microwaves made me feel like a spy listening and spying on me.

My paranoia got worse and I couldn’t decipher daily signs such as which bathroom to use. Everything felt like a game trying to trick me. The slam of the garage door seems to convince me that the then-boyfriend shot him.

The art of music and eventually humor, along with powerful medication and psychiatric counseling, helped him heal.

At the age of 19, I was a singer-songwriter who was desperately growing to get into the music industry. My ability to write has led me to become a journalist, and I have been able to interview music stars such as Goldfrapp, Boney M, and Paul Oakenfold.

Born in Portsmouth to a British father, he was able to dual citizenship with England at 19. I visited London for the first time in 1996 with a shiny new British passport.

Arriving in London was both terrifying and exhilarating at the same time. Everything and everything moved much faster.

I went straight to Plastic Fantastic and bought the latest and greatest dance music releases from two of my favorite labels, Cafe Del Mar and Positiva, and went to Ministry of Sound. I only stayed in London for 2 nights, but the trip (including family visits in Portsmouth and round Europe) was only one month.

In the years that followed, I had two jobs, a local manager selling advertising and educational resources from Melbourne to London, traveling the hemisphere, working full-day under the sun, and pursuing my dreams of being a singer-songwriter and artist. This meant attending Open Mic Nights and performing for free to get on stage and investing in costumes, photo shoots, graphic design and recording sessions.

I moved permanently to London in 2003 at the age of 25. Because I knew Melbourne didn’t have the opportunities I needed and I promised to support myself 100% as a musician and performing artist. I also started working in the field of international higher education and student recruitment at a top UK university because I wanted to see the world and get a job that included travel.

During my early London days as a permanent resident, I started experimenting with open mic nights singing jazz standards.

That’s when I was introduced to the world of burlesque.

I realized that Sapphira was a tool for expressing my bisexuality (Picture: Sapphira/Khandie Khisses Photography)

At a boat party in 2004, someone showed me a Whoopee Club flyer and I fell in love with Immodesty Blaize, a performer who gets carried away on stage with a pony performance inspired by a harness and horsetail fetish.

At that moment, humor became my obsession and has never left me alone since then.

I was already taking a belly dance class, and I was given the opportunity to perform, and I needed a stage name, so I asked a photographer at work to take a picture with me. Using the captured image, I came up with my own stage name, Sapphira.

The name Sapphira has a special meaning. Not only is she my anti-hero in the Bible, but she’s also a bad squirrel far more thrilling than the female archetype imposed on us by the Brotherhood, but the word contains references to sapphic lesbianism.

As I started composing and performing, I realized that Sapphira was a tool for expressing my bisexuality, which was difficult for me to admit.

She came out as bisexual with her debut single Tease in 2013 using Saphira. It was a song about unrequited love, and I wrote it for the male producer I admired at the time. It became a manifesto of the lesbian side of my art, and it also had a clear, sultry vibe associated with the humor.

The reaction to the music video and the girl-on-girl kiss on stage caused a variety of reactions in both personal and work life, but friends and family all overcame the shock. Since then I’ve been more proud to know that I can check the bisexual box on the form.

Since then, Ive has performed frequently around the world with its own funds, from Italy to Ireland, the UK and Australia. When you finish the performance with thunderous applause on stage, the combination of adrenaline and dopamine is so strong that you want to put it in a bottle. It brings back more each time.

The burlesque that changed my life (Picture: Sapphira/JR Productions/Shotography)

My humorous career has been a bittersweet but overall most exciting world dealing with some infighting, trying to pay bills, trading my art, and leaving the corporate world behind and I’m so glad it followed my heart.

I switched to teaching in performances 14 years ago because I believe burlesque has a truly powerful life-changing power. Teaching humor and hosting interactive humorous events for people to experience this magical art is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.

I always use butterflies as my motif because I personally feel the transformation from a caterpillar to a beautiful winged creature every time I perform. As a teacher, I also witness a change in my students.

I am humbled to have personally taught over 20,000 people and would like to thank my colleagues Maryanne Taggart and Sugar Kane for their help during lockdown when my team, along with burlesque dance instructors, went online.

In 2020, we started World Burlesque Day, which connects 57 countries with the power of the Internet. We have an online program where people join our dance challenges and classes and listen to our keynote speakers via Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

We kick off our annual day off to unravel the mysteries of art forms that I think are misunderstood and show us a world that is united and organized, not just a fringe scene. I also hoped that many outsiders would like to try it. This is especially helpful for people who are too shy to attend classes to learn online from the comfort of their own home.

During the pandemic we couldn’t dance together, but we started TikTok challenges like #GlovePeelChallenge and saw people take off their gardening gloves and shower gloves. We danced in our homes, bedrooms and living rooms to boost our morale.

Today I founded World Burlesque Ltd, an entertainment and education company, and created the World Burlesque Academy App, an online learning platform.

Burlesque has changed my life for the better, and I hope to help others do the same.

Sapphira founded the Ibiza Burlesque Festival on September 24, 2022, featuring humorous artists and workshops. For more information, visit the website here.

Principal photo credit: Beckon Media

