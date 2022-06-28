UK Best Places to Work Awards 2022 Special Award Finalists Announced





Share this article

The finalists for the UK’s Best Places to Work Awards 2022 have been announced.

Sumo Group was nominated in 4 categories and PlayStation London was finalized in 3 categories. Creative Assembly, Rare, Rocksteady, and Sports Interactive all received two nominations each.

These are finalists for special awards recognized for excellence in a specific field. Winners of this award and major Best Venue badge winners will be announced in a digital and physical presentation on Tuesday, July 12th.

Our special categories are designed to highlight the company’s outstanding work in areas such as climate change, supporting charities, ensuring a healthy workforce, promoting diversity and collaborating in education. There is also an award highlighting the Best Boss of the UK gaming industry, awarded by Sumo Leamington’s Harinder Sangha last year.

A total of over 90 UK gaming companies took part in this award and each company had a chance to win one of these special prizes. The project is sponsored by Amiqus, Games London, Hutch, Ico Partners, Playground Games and Rocksteady. For more information on how awards are judged, please click here.

The event will also reveal the winners of the 2022 G Into Gaming Award, which celebrates individuals who have made outstanding achievements in supporting gender diversity in video games.

The UK Best Places to Work Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 12 July in Brighton.

The 2022 awards ceremony finalists are:

Corporate Social Responsibility (Provided by SpecialEffect)

Creative AssemblyPlayground GamesPlayStation London StudioRocksteady StudiosSports Interactive

Health and Wellness Award (Courtesy of Rocksteady)

MojiworksNaturalMotionPlayStation London StudioRareStudio GoboSumo Group

Environmental Award (Courtesy of Games London)

Airship InteractiveRareRocksteadySpace Ape GamesSports InteractiveSumo Group

pedagogical

Creative AssemblyD3TFailbetter GamesSpace Ape GamesSumo Group

Diversity Award (Courtesy of Ico Partners)

Failbetter GamesIndigo PearlMojiworksNo More Robots

best boss in england

Aj Grand Scrutton, DlalaBob Makin, SockMonkeyElla Romanos, Fundamentally GamesLouise Andrew, D3TSimon Iwaniszak, Red Kite Games Tara Saunders, PlayStation London

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2022-06-28-uk-best-places-to-work-awards-2022-special-award-finalists-revealed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos