Iran, US begin EU-led indirect nuclear talks in Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Iran and the United States began indirect talks in Qatar on Tuesday aimed at finding a way to salvage Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met European Union official Enrique Mora in Doha after meeting Qatari officials with the local ambassador from Tehran. Mora will pass messages between Americans and Iranians.

Rob Malley, the US special representative for Iran, arrived in Qatar on Monday evening ahead of the talks. The US Embassy in Qatar said Malley had met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss joint diplomatic efforts to resolve issues with Iran, but declined to immediately give further details. details of his trip.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry released a statement saying it was pleased to host the talks. He said the talks aimed to restore the agreement in a way that supports and strengthens security, stability and peace in the region and opens new horizons for broader regional cooperation and dialogue with the Islamic Republic of ‘Iran.

Iran and world powers agreed to the nuclear deal in 2015, which saw Tehran drastically limit its uranium enrichment in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled America out of the deal, raising tensions across the Middle East and triggering a series of attacks and incidents.

Talks in Vienna on reviving the deal have been on hiatus since March. Since the failed deals, Iran has been using advanced centrifuges and a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium.

Even as negotiators met in Doha, Iran’s nuclear chief confirmed on Tuesday that Iran had begun installing a new cascade of advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordo facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency earlier announced that Iran plans to enrich uranium through a new string of 166 advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the site. A cascade is a group of centrifuges working together to enrich uranium faster.

We will follow the measures according to the established plans, Eslami said, without saying how rewarding the new stunt will be.

Earlier this month, Iran removed 27 IAEA surveillance cameras to pressure the West into a deal. The IAEA director general has warned it could deal a fatal blow to the deal as Tehran enriches uranium closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before.

Non-proliferation experts warn that Iran has sufficiently enriched up to 60% purity at a short technical stage of 90% weapons-grade levels to manufacture a nuclear weapon, should it decide to do so.

Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes, although UN experts and Western intelligence agencies say Iran had an organized military nuclear program until 2003.

Building a nuclear bomb would take Iran even longer if it pursued a weapon, analysts say, though they warn Tehran’s advances make the program more dangerous. Israel has threatened in the past to carry out a preemptive strike to stop Iran and is already suspected in a series of recent killings targeting Iranian officials.

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

