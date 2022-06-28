



However, she has published on MSP her referendum bill with her preferred date and questions asking people if Scotland’s democracy will not allow Boris Johnson’s captivity and if Scotland should become an independent nation.

This is the same question as the 2014 referendum ballot, but the Electoral Commission changed the format to keep/withdraw in the 2016 Brexit vote as it seemed to convey too many benefits to the pro campaign.

But Sturgeon doesn’t want to change the question with a poll to say that Scots are less likely to regain independence when asked if they want to leave Britain.

Even if Bain agreed to certify the bill within Holyroods powers, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged that it would face legal challenges from the UK government after the bill was passed.

She said this would delay the referendum being held, keep the water cloudy, and allow the coalition party to focus on the process rather than get involved in the essence of the independence debate.

In a startling move, Ms Sturgeon argued that we must speed up now to the point where we are legally clear and Lord Advocate has agreed to refer the provisions of this bill to the Supreme Court for a speedy decision.

If her government wins, she said there is no doubt that the referendum will be legal and the bill will be taken to Holyrood immediately.

The Supreme Court’s defeat is Westminster’s fault

But she argued that the matter would not be over if she lost, as she promised that the general election would be a de facto referendum and that the SNP would campaign on the single issue of secession.

Sturgeon said the Supreme Court’s defeat was Westminster’s fault and would make it clear that Britain’s notion of a voluntary union of nations was fiction. The proposal that the UK is an equal partnership is false.

As she rehearsed a key theme from the campaign, she added: There can be no greater or stronger claim to independence than this.

But Prime Minister Johnson said: The country’s focus should be on building a stronger economy. That’s what we’ve been doing with our plan for a stronger economy and I definitely think we can have a stronger economy and a stronger nation together.

Whitehall Senior Insider: If she lost in the Supreme Court, how likely would she be to fight the general election on the same single-ticket issue? those idiots

They say Ms Sturgeon will not be able to win propaganda by claiming that the big and bad British government is taking her administration to court.

This isn’t really about the Scots.

Scottish Labor Party leader Anas Sarwar said: In this statement, the first minister abandoned her game. This is actually what the general election and SNP have to do with it. This isn’t really about the Scots.

He recalls that in the Holyrood elections over the past few years, Mrs Sturgen urged Scots against her referendum plan to vote in the SNP and reminded her of her commitment to prioritizing the country’s COVID-19 recovery.

He said the plague Nicola he said he wanted us to pass is gone, and Nicola Sturgeon, the partisan that wants to divide our country, is again pushing for a referendum that two-thirds of the Scottish people don’t want.

To make matters worse, isn’t she competing with Scot and focusing on priorities, obsessions, and purpose in exchange for the gratitude she has received and her promise to guide us through the recovery process?

Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross said: We’re not going to play Nicola Sturgeons. You don’t participate in virtual voting when you have real work to do.

A UK government spokesperson said: The first minister decided to issue the bill, which Lord Advocate referred to the British Supreme Court. British government judges will now consider their response.

