



A veteran Al Jazeera journalist was shot and killed by Israeli forces on May 11.

Dozens from the British capital attended a memorial service for veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces last month while on a reporting mission in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Tuesday services were held at St Brides Church in central London.

Al Jazeeras Nadim Baba, who reported on the scene, said the Thanksgiving service was an opportunity for attendees to honor Abu Akleh and remember her life and work.

Via video link, Abu Aklehs colleague Ali al-Samoudi, who was shot alongside her in the same incident, and Palestinian artists Reem Kilani and Lina Abu Akleh, the nephews of the journalist killed, went on.

Shireens’ niece is speaking up for an independent investigation, Baba said.

Last week, 24 U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden to direct Washington to intervene in the investigation into the murder of U.S. citizen Abu Accle.

It was a day before the United Nations announced that the bullet that killed Abu Akle on May 11 was found to have been fired by Israeli forces, according to information gathered on Friday.

Several eyewitnesses said Israeli forces killed the Jerusalem-born Abu Akle. The results of a survey conducted by several media outlets also came to the same conclusion.

Israeli officials initially tried to assert that Palestinian militants may have killed Abu Akle.

But Israel later turned around and said that it could not rule out the possibility that an Israeli soldier had opened fire.

Israel has not yet reached a conclusion as to whether anyone will be charged with murder, nor has it disclosed the results of its internal investigation.

Al Jazeera Media Network announced on 26 May that it had assigned a legal team to refer the murder case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. The case was recently handed over to the ICC prosecution. However, the current investigation is unclear.

Palestinian authorities have urged Israel to hand over the gun that killed Abu Acle.

Israel has asked Palestinian authorities to provide bullets extracted from her body so Israel can conduct its own ballistic investigations.

We refused to hand them over the bullets and even demanded that they hand over the weapon that killed Sirin Abu Acle, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Steyye said at the ceremony.

