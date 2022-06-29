Energy Crisis: Scotland Can Get Cheaper Bills Than Rest of UK Under New Pricing System | Science | News





Scotland: Arlene Foster ‘tired’ of Brexit comparison

Energy experts have argued that proposed reforms to the wholesale electricity market that the National Grid and Ofgem are exploring (called location-limited pricing) could cut costs. Energy Systems Catapult (ESC)’s ‘Location, Location Location’ report commissioned by Octopus Energy reveals that the mechanism could save a whopping £30 billion by 2035.

Research shows that users in all regions can save money, but users in Scotland and the Northeast will pay better.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analytics for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, told Express.co.uk. [locational marginal pricing] It could be quite controversial and at this time it’s unclear whether that will be a government priority. Governments are much more interested in accessing the lower costs of renewable energy.

“And you don’t often see the lowest cost (for low-cost renewables) the way the wholesale electricity market works, because the price is often determined by the highest price, gas.”

As gas costs rise internationally, it helps explain why electricity prices are also rising, even in regions that generate most of their electricity from renewables.

Scotland can pay less for energy at local marginal prices (Image: Getty)

Most regions pay roughly the same for electricity (Image: Express).

As ESC explains, the UK’s electricity generation composition varies regionally, but a single price signal across the UK exists despite large fluctuations in regional demand and supply.

This means that even when there is no demand for electricity, such as parts of Scotland where there is already excess energy from wind, households will still have to pay for unnecessary electricity at wholesale prices.

Dr. Simon Cran-McGreehin went on to say: “It’s hard to say exactly how prices are set and what the base cost is, but it’s clear that renewables are the cheapest form of electricity.

“Now we are all paying the same price. It depends a bit on your network cost.

“If we had applied this regional marginal price, we would have lower-priced electricity in areas with higher wind (and other renewable energy) generation.”

Also read: Putin humiliated for derailing Russian ammunition train

Scotland is obviously more windy in terms of geography and space. ” (Image: Getty)

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin explained that “in principle” Scots don’t have to pay as much as British energy bills in other parts of the UK because Scotland has a higher capacity to generate electricity from wind power at a marginal price . .

He explained: “Scotland has a much more wind-friendly planning system on land. Offshore there are wind farms throughout the North Sea, bordering England and Scotland.

“And then in the Irish Sea, in Wales, in Scotland, in the northwest of England. Every home country has potential, but Scotland clearly has more potential in terms of wind, both in terms of geography and space. “

When asked if this meant that Scots didn’t have to pay as much as people living elsewhere, he replied: “In principle, yes. At the moment they don’t.”

This comes after Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that another independent referendum would be held in 2023.

Don’t Miss This 10-Second Test Can Measure If You Are at ‘High Risk’ of Death [REPORT] Octopus Energy CEO presents roadmap for 1,000 pound heat pump.[REVEAL]Boris Unveils Energy Masterplan to Save Millions of Money [INSIGHT]

“It is clear that renewable energy is the cheapest electricity” (Image: Express)

But Rachel Fletcher, Octopus Energy’s Director of Regulatory and Economics, said local marginal prices could encourage more areas to go green.

“Going green should lower energy costs for all consumers and enhance energy security in the UK,” she said. Reaching net zero quickly and cheaply requires transforming energy systems designed for a different era.

“This important report reveals that a fundamental shift is needed to the wholesale market to make the most of when green electrons in the region are in abundance, to direct investments where they are needed most, and to make green energy cheaper for all.”

George Day, ESC’s Senior Advisor, said: Soaring prices and the war in Ukraine are reminders of how important energy is to our cost of living, our economic competitiveness and our national security.

“The household composition in the UK is geographically diverse” (Image: Express)

“But our electricity wholesale market is designed for a different era with a single wholesale price. In other words, power plants sell electricity in the national market, even if there is no demand for that power or there is no way to transport it hundreds of miles away. Required. This is moving further and further away from the reality of systems being transformed for net zero.

“The household composition in the UK is geographically diverse. A single price for all GB obscures the fundamental reality of major fluctuations in supply and demand balances across regions.

“This regional divergence is becoming more pronounced as we decarbonise the grid and rely more on renewable generation located further away from demand.

“Reforming the wholesale electricity market, as other countries have already done, has key benefits, such as encouraging a shift to smarter, cheaper and more flexible technologies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1632370/energy-crisis-Scotland-bills-locational-marginal-pricing-renewables-wind-power-electricity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos