Saudi man bullied dissidents via Instagram and lied to FBI, US says





A Saudi citizen who prosecutors say used an anonymous Instagram account to harass and threaten mostly female dissidents has been charged with lying to federal officials, according to an unsealed complaint in federal court Tuesday. from Brooklyn.

The man, Ibrahim Alhussayen, 42, is accused of lying to federal officials about using the account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada known to be critical of Saudi Arabia, where the prince suppressed criticism through surveillance, abduction, detention and torture.

The charges come as President Biden prepares to visit Saudi Arabia next month, aiming to lower gas prices and rebuild fractured relations following the 2018 assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and resident of Virginia.

But the charges in Brooklyn illustrate how those efforts have taken root in the United States as well. In 2019, the Justice Department accused two Twitter employees, who had access to users’ personal information, of obtaining information about US citizens and Saudi dissidents who opposed the country’s policies, in order to help the kingdom.

Mr Alhussayen, from that year onwards, had been in regular contact with a Saudi citizen employed by the kingdom’s sports ministry, the complaint says. Saudi Sports Commissioner Turki al-Sheikh is one of Prince Muhammad’s closest advisers.

Mr. Alhussayen sent private messages in English and Arabic to deliver warnings like If you were not brought up well by your family, we will discipline you and MBS will erase you from the face of the earth, you will see, in reference to Prince Mohammed, the complaint says.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr. Alhussayen had retained the services of a lawyer. He had been living in the United States since at least 2013 on a student visa and was recently taken into police custody after an arrest warrant was issued on Saturday.

One of the women prosecutors said they targeted for harassment lives in New York and had criticized Saudi sports commissioner Mr Sheikh. He tried to get her physical location claiming he was aware of her issues with Mr Sheikh, and said he could arrange a meeting between the two, if he was able to meet her first , says the complaint.

He likely sought to further surveil and harass the woman in person, officials said.

The sports commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr Sheikh, who is not directly named in the complaint.

Prosecutors said Mr. Alhussayen also took an interest in Mr. Khashoggi, taking screenshots of Twitter posts before his death and keeping images of him on his phone this year. The dissident writer and Washington Post columnist was dismembered by Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018, a brutal murder that US intelligence says was ordered by Prince Mohammed.

President Biden is due to meet Prince Mohammed in mid-July during his visit to Riyadh, plans that have drawn waves of criticism from human rights groups and some fellow Democratic politicians.

Other people Mr. Alhussayen is accused of threatening include a Saudi woman who renounced Islam and sought asylum in Canada. The complaint says he sent her disturbing messages in 2020 asking her about her mother, and also wrote to her former fiancé with comments like do you think you’re going to be safe?

He also told another Saudi woman, who sought asylum in the United States as her family sought to kill her, that he hoped to spit in her face, officials said.

She disagrees with Saudi policies online and Mr Alhussayen commented on his account in February 2020 that he hoped she would meet the same fate as Nada al-Qahtani, who was fatally shot by her brother while she was on a bus in the city of Dammam. a month earlier.

Mr Alhussayen has been charged with concealing material facts and making false statements after prosecutors said he claimed he had no social media accounts during three voluntary interviews with federal agents between June 2021 and January of this year.

Seamus Hughes contributed reporting.

