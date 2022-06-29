Mark Drakeford says the UK government has not spoken of plans to repeal the Welsh law.





The British government has not told the Welsh government that it plans to repeal a law made in Wales, the British Prime Minister said.

In a footnote to a British government document, Mark Drakeford said he had learned that the Welsh Parliament vote would be overturned by Westminster.

“We found something hidden in the explanatory note,” Mark Drakeford told The Today program.

“It speaks to the rude agenda of this government to hand over power.

“It is absolutely shameful that the Government of Westminster should have announced its intention to do this without saying a word to the Government of Wales, and without a word to the Parliament of Wales.

“You’re talking about the rude agenda this Westminster government has on delegation, and of course we will resist it.”

Last week it said the UK government’s law to reduce the effects of the strike would apply in Wales as well.

The UK government has announced that the 2017 Welsh Trade Union Act, which bans the use of temporary workers to cover industrial action, will be repealed.

The UK government has announced that it plans to repeal the 2017 Trade Union Act through primary legislation, as Parliament time permits, to ensure that trade union laws are applied equally across the UK.

‘attack’

But Mark Drakeford said the British government’s plan was “nonsense” and an attempt to undermine his incompetence.

“How will they run the train, and how will the other roles make the signal box work?” he asked.

“In people’s eyes, it is just sand. Where was the government that was supposed to help solve this problem last week? Why didn’t you speak on behalf of the traveling population trying to find a solution there?

“We have a government absent from work, and we don’t get involved where we should. It indulges in convincing people to believe in some sort of policy that tries to hide their disastrous failures by throwing sand in their eyes. That’s it.”

Plaid Cymru called the move “a blatant attack on deviance” and added that “only Welsh independence can protect workers’ rights and Welsh’s democracy”.

TUC Cymru’s general secretary, Shavanah Taj, said the legislation was introduced to protect workers’ basic rights.

She said the British government has decided to simultaneously attack workers’ rights and handover by introducing a completely unnecessary bill. Convince them that this is their priority in the cost of living crisis.

We will strongly oppose any attempt to attack workers’ rights and look forward to a future in which workers across the UK have the strongest employment rights in Europe, not the weakest.

British government ministers said current trade union law could have disproportionate effects by limiting employers’ supply of temporary agency workers to cover strikers.

The bill would remove burdensome legal restrictions, giving businesses impacted by strikes free access to the services of employers that can provide skilled temporary agency staff in a shorter amount of time, the UK government said.

It will also help mitigate the impact of future strikes, such as those seen on railroads this week, by enabling trained temporary workers to play an important role in keeping trains running, the ministers said.

They give an example where skilled temporary workers can fill vacancies, such as train dispatchers.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: Trade unions are once again demanding a ransom from the state by shutting down important public services and businesses. Our situation is not sustainable.

Lifting these 1970s-era restrictions will keep the game running by allowing businesses to give their fully-skilled employees the freedom to quickly access, while allowing people to lead their lives without interruption.

