Worried US tries to celebrate July 4 marred by parade shooting





A shooting that left five people dead during an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb disrupted Monday celebrations across the United States and further rocked a country already overwhelmed by High Court rulings on abortion and firearms as well as hearings on the January 6 uprising.

Police said 19 people were also hospitalized after the shooting in Highland Park.

The parade started around 10 a.m. but was abruptly interrupted 10 minutes later after gunfire. Hundreds of spectators, some visibly bloodied, fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, strollers and blankets.

News of another mass shooting came as the nation struggled to find a reason to celebrate its independence and the ties that still hold it together. It was supposed to be a day to take time off from work, flock to parades, devour hot dogs and burgers at backyard barbecues and gather under a canopy of stars and explode fireworks.

“The 4th of July is a holy day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded on one idea: that all people are created equal,” President Joe Biden tweeted. earlier Monday. . “Make no mistake, our best days are still ahead of us.”

But the shooting in Highland Park left a chaotic and jarring scene on July 4.

Video shot by a Chicago Sun-Times reporter after the gunfire broke out shows a band on a float playing as people scream past. Parade participant Gina Troiani told The Associated Press that she fled with her 5-year-old son’s bike, decorated with red and blue curly ribbons, through a neighborhood to get away from the route of the parade.

At first she thought the loud noises were fireworks, until she heard people shouting about a shooter.

These are precarious times: an economic recession looms, and the Highland Park shooting will weigh on an already raw national psyche from mass shootings like those seen recently at an elementary school in Texas and a supermarket in New York.

Strong social and political divisions have also been laid bare by recent Supreme Court rulings striking down the constitutional right to abortion and striking down a New York law restricting the carrying of weapons in public.

“Independence Day doesn’t really feel like a celebration when our basic rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are threatened,” tweeted New York Attorney General Tish James, a Democrat. “Today, I encourage you to imagine what this nation could be like if and when we live up to our values.”

However, many had reason to gather and celebrate amid the easing of coronavirus precautions for the first time in three years.

Baltimore, for its part, is resuming its Independence Day celebrations after a two-year hiatus, much to the delight of residents like Kirstan Monroe.

“I’m happy to see downtown getting back to where it was supposed to be,” she told WBAL-TV.

Colorful screens, large and small, were to light up the night skies of cities from New York to Seattle, Chicago to Dallas. However, others, especially in the drought-stricken and wildfire-prone parts of the west, will give it up.

Phoenix is ​​also leaving without fireworks, not because of the pandemic or the fires, but because of supply chain issues.

In moving ceremonies across the country, some will take the oath of citizenship, qualifying them to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

At a ceremony for naturalized citizens held at Mount Vernon, the Virginia home of George Washington, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told 52 people from 42 different countries that they were essential to the constitution of a solid workforce.

“Immigrants strengthen our workforce and, in doing so, contribute to the resilience and vitality of our economy,” Yellen said in prepared remarks for Monday’s event.

For many, the 4th of July was also a time to put aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting on the revolution that gave birth to the oldest democracy in history.

“There is always something that divides us or unites us,” says Eli Merritt, a political historian at Vanderbilt University whose next book traces the difficult founding of the United States in 1776.

But he sees the January 6 hearings on the storming of the US Capitol last year as cause for hope, an opportunity to rally behind democratic institutions. Even if not all Americans or their elected representatives agree with the committee’s work, Merritt is encouraged that it is at least somewhat bipartisan with the participation of some Republicans.

“Moral courage as the place for Americans to place hope, the will to stand up for what is right and true despite the negative consequences to oneself,” he said. “It is an essential cement of constitutional democracy.”

