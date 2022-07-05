Senior European official urges UK not to repeal human rights law | European Council





A senior Council of Europe official has warned the UK government about undermining the protection of its people by repealing human rights laws.

Human Rights Commission member Dunja Mijatovi said on Monday that replacing the law with the UK’s Bill of Rights is sending the wrong signal.

Human Rights Law (HRA) is incorporated directly into the rights of national law set out in the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which has been ratified by all Member States of the Council of Europe, including the United Kingdom.

“I am concerned that the proposed legal reforms could undermine human rights protections at this pivotal time,” said Miyatobi, after a five-day visit to the UK, which included a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister Dominic Raab earlier this month. At a time when human rights are under pressure across Europe, Britain is sending the wrong signal across its borders.

While Raab defended the UK Bill of Rights as a renaming of sovereignty by reducing the European Court of Human Rights, Mijatovi expressed concerns that this could widen the gap between the protection of ECHR rights in UK courts and UK case law. European Courts.

She added that these changes were proposed in the broader context of recent laws and policies that are already having a major impact on human rights in certain areas, such as freedom of peaceful assembly, or in certain groups, such as refugees, asylum seekers or gypsies. . Roman and traveler community.

Mijatovi also expressed concern about the impact of HRA repeal on the establishment of peace in Northern Ireland, given that the integration of the ECHR is an explicit promise of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is important that this foundation is not undermined as a result of the proposed human rights reforms, she said.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter, First Edition, every weekday at 7am BST.

The Council of Europe, which oversees the European Court of Human Rights, has already denounced the UK for plans to grant conditional immunities to persons charged with murder and other crimes through the Northern Ireland question (the existing and Northern Ireland issues). have. adjustment) bill.

Mijatovi also criticized the UK’s public discourse about transgender people, saying that many children living in poverty or at risk in the UK are a serious human rights problem. Contrary to what some might suggest, protecting women’s and transgender rights is not a zero-sum game, she said.

The government requested comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/jul/04/senior-council-of-europe-official-urges-uk-not-to-repeal-human-rights-act The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos