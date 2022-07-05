Dem, backed by the AOC, has a habit of trashing America, called ‘terrible’ by the American foundation





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Wisconsin Democrat backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. and the Senate bid has repeatedly trashed the United States, calling the Founding Fathers “terrible” and decrying the Americas’ history as “a colonial, slave, sexist past.”

Independence Day is the quintessential American holiday: an explosive reminder of our triumph over the British and the founding of our country.

However, criticism of America and its history has grown louder in recent years, with some even running for office.

WISCONSIN SENATE CANDIDATE DEM WANTS TO ELIMINATE CASH BAIL DESPITE WAUKESHA MASSACRE

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is running for the Senate as a Wisconsin Democrat against incumbent Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE)

One such critic is Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, a Democrat running for Senate in the cheese state.

Barnes has been aiming for Americas history throughout his career, and July 4 isn’t getting any passes.

In 2019, the Wisconsin Senate candidate used the holiday as a platform to attack the country as having “a long tradition of separating children from families from selling African-American children as slaves to boarding schools that have snatched Native American children to their parents.

The Wisconsin Democrat made a similar decision on Independence Day 2020 as the George Floyd protests and riots unfolded, accusing America of having “a long tradition of injustice”.

“This nation has a long history of injustice ranging from the enslavement of Africans and their sale as property, to genocidal actions against Indigenous peoples, to the systemic forms of racism and violence experienced by Black, Indigenous and other communities of color to date,” Barnes wrote on Facebook. .

“But the judgment we have witnessed over the past few months has reaffirmed my belief that we can change the course of our nation,” he continued. “The diverse, multi-generational coalition of people marching for justice demands that we finally honor the promises of inalienable rights enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and extend those rights to all.”

AOC ISSUES ENDORSEMENTS FOR SENATE CANDIDATES IN BATTLEGROUND ELECTIONS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D.N.Y., left, endorsed Barnes for the Senate. (Stephen Maturity/Getty Images)

Independence Day isn’t the only American holiday Barnes has attacked, he told Wisconsinites on Thanksgiving 2020 “to reconcile the meaning of the holiday” before decrying it as “a painful reminder of the atrocities committed against indigenous communities”.

“And as this holiday celebrates some of the earliest immigrants to this land, it juxtaposes the unspeakable cruelty we see at our borders,” Barnes wrote.

“The truth is, this country was founded on the backs of people who were enslaved on land that was stolen, and those injustices continue to permeate our society,” the Senate candidate continued. “We must do more to rectify these historic and current injustices, especially as we face the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes.”

“As we reflect on this holiday, I am grateful to all who are fighting to address these deep and systemic injustices to create a more equitable and inclusive country for all,” he added.

Barnes also appeared to call the founding of the United States “awful” in an August 2021 speech.

“Things were terrible because of the founding of this nation? Horrible,” Barnes said. “But you know, we are here now and we have to commit to doing everything we can to repair the evil because there is still today the evil, the damage whether it is colonization, whether it is slavery, the impacts are felt today.”

“And they will continue to be felt unless we address them in a meaningful way,” he continued.

Additionally, Barnes asserted in 2021 that the intent of the Founding Fathers “has been used as the basis of oppression for too long” and that America “should make decisions based on the future, not raw ideals.” of a colonial, slavery and sexist past”. .”

“Feels like being guided by mistakes instead of being informed by them,” he tweeted.

WISCONSIN DEMOCRAT LT. GOV. MANDELA BARNES SAYS AMERICA’S FOUNDATION IS TERRIBLE

The Democrat also dismissed President George Washington’s significance in US history as the first slave-owning president.

Barnes also appeared to call the president’s respect for the constitutional authority of former President Trump’s tweets “mutton talk.”

Barnes just got a coveted endorsement from “Squad” leader Ocasio-Cortez, who pushed to wrap up the Supreme Court and end the filibuster alongside him.

However, progressive policies have become the elephant in the room amid high gas prices and rising inflation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Either way, Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement will likely help Barnes secure Cheese State’s progressive vote.

The Barnes campaign did not respond to Fox News Digitals’ request for comment.

Houston Keene is a political reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/aoc-backed-dem-history-trashing-america-called-us-founding-awful The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos