Fuel price protesters block highway in southern England and Wales | UK cost of living crisis





Slow-moving transport vehicles from protesters against high fuel prices have brought highways and major roads to a halt, with protesters vowing to continue taking direct action until the government resolves the crisis.

Hundreds of trucks, vans, cars and tractors across England, Wales and Scotland blocked roads on Monday, causing delays for thousands of road users.

Twelve people have been arrested on charges of violating public order after the Prince of Wales Bridge, where the M4 crosses the Severn River, was closed due to protests. A kick-out occurred on an empty M4 driveway.

A man was also arrested in Devon. Elsewhere, police have said they will take action against protesters who endanger fellow road users or commit other crimes, such as using cell phones while driving.

Highways in the Bristol area, Devon, Cornwall, South Wales, Essex, Yorkshire and Lincolnshire were affected. Two tractors drove slowly side by side along the north direction of the A92, causing a long tailback into the Aberdeen.

West Yorkshire police used spit mats at M62’s Ferrybridge service to deter drivers from participating in protests, and police were also on the scene at a gas station in Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

Protesters chat with police after they blocked the exit of a Peribridge gas station with saliva. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Bristol truck driver and business owner Marcin Gonera, 42, said the protests plan to continue until changes are made. I was protesting because this affects everyone. When the price of fuel goes up, the price of everything goes up.

Vicky Stamper, 41, of Cwmbran, south Wales, said she and her partner Darren were forced to quit their jobs in Bristol because they couldn’t afford to commute.

She said: It cost her $380 a week just to get to and from her job. She then said she lost her job two weeks ago because she couldn’t afford to fuel many trucks at work.

About the chaos the protests will bring to drivers, Stamper added. We are doing this for us and for them. When she asked what she would ask Boris Johnson to do, she said, “Resign.”

Sharon Downs, 46, a saddle repairman from Pontypridd, South Wales, said: “We need more protests and more people to participate. Only then will our voices be heard and the government knows that we will no longer support it.

The protest was organized via social media under a banner entitled Fuel Price Stand Against Tax.

Gwent Police in southern Wales issued a legal notice under section 12 of the Public Order Act of 1986 blocking the Prince of Wales Bridge and prohibiting protesters from driving below 30 mph. When this happened they intervened and arrested 12 people.

Some protesters said they would think about other goals in future protests, such as blocking the route to London.

Mobile welder Richard Dite, 44, from Maesteg, South Wales, said: Soon my only option is to put the welding equipment in the warehouse and call it a day. Face it. At this rate it will go further.

A UK government spokesperson said: We respect the right to protest, but people’s daily lives must not be disturbed. Especially on congested highways where lives are at risk and the resulting traffic delays only increases fuel use.

