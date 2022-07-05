UK subscribers will soon be able to leave Amazon Prime in two clicks | Amazon





Terminating your Amazon Prime membership is a chaotic business that can feel like your service is taking longer than the promised next-day delivery. However, until the end of next month, UK subscribers can unsubscribe with just two clicks.

The changes are implemented after complaints from a consumer group have succeeded in bringing changes to subscription services across the EU last week.

With the move to be replicated across the UK by the end of August, the e-retailer is now allowing European users to cancel subscriptions in two clicks via a prominent and clear cancel button. In the UK’s current system, users have to click through several links before saying goodbye to Prime.

A complaint filed by the consumer group with the EU Commission said users would have to go through numerous hurdles to opt out of Prime, such as complex navigation menus, garbled wording and confusing choices.

Membership to the service is 7.99 per month, 79 per year in the UK and includes unlimited one-day delivery on selected items and access to Amazons video and music streaming services and Kindle library.

The Norwegian Consumer Council, one of the consumer groups that has complained in the EU, says Amazon has deliberately made it difficult to cancel Prime memberships using a manipulative design technique known in industry jargon as dark patterns. Norway has joined the complaint as a member of the European Economic Area, which includes the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, and will also implement a two-click change.

An Amazon spokesperson said: Customer transparency and trust are our top priorities. By design, we make it clear and simple for our clients to sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We constantly listen to feedback and find ways to improve the customer experience.

After the Brussels decision on Friday, EU Judicial Commissioner Didier Reyders said: “Consumers should be able to exercise their rights without pressure from platforms. One thing is clear. Manipulated designs or dark patterns should be prohibited.

