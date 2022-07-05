Britain’s regression on human rights warns European Council officials





Britain is stepping back on human rights and should be stopped, a Council of Europe official has warned.

Co-founded by Winston Churchill after World War II, the group aimed to propose repeal of human rights laws and new protest laws and moves to criminalize asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.

Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovi said: Legal reforms must not undermine the protection of human rights in the UK.

After meeting with Attorney General Dominic Raab and other ministers after a five-day visit to the UK, she added: It is concerned that the proposed legal reforms could undermine human rights protections at a critical moment in the UK, which is sending the wrong signal to other countries. Across Europe, bordering at a time when human rights are under pressure.

Raab argued that his planned Bill of Rights would not undermine Britain’s protection of human rights, but Mijatovi said it would make a significant difference in how people can exercise their rights.

She stressed that the proposal is part of a broader legal context that affects freedom of protest and certain groups such as asylum seekers, Gypsies, Rome and the tourist community.

Mijatovi warned that the effective protection of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is the basis of the Good Friday Agreement, warning that attempts to preserve the peace in Northern Ireland must not be undermined.

The Human Rights Commissioner said new proposals on how to review case-related cases may not comply with ECHR standards for independent and effective investigations and may result in no penalties.

She also raised concerns about children’s rights amid the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the growing cost of living crisis.

Mijatovi said many children living in or living in poverty are a serious human rights issue that affects all other aspects of their safety and well-being.

She warned against the increasingly hostile public discourse supported by some politicians and media coverage of transgender people, she added:

Current discourse is ingrained in harmful gender stereotypes that will negatively impact the protection of the rights of everyone involved in the long run.

A full report on Ms Mijatovis’ visit to the UK will be published in the future.

