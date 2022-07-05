It’s up to us to restore America’s national pride and confidence





The traumas of recent years have revealed deep divisions in our society. These traumas have included the coronavirus pandemic; social division and violence; vitriolic political partisanship combined with conspiracy theories and lies about a stolen presidential election that culminated in a deadly assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021; the humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan; a brutal Russian re-invasion of Ukraine; high inflation for four decades; supply chain disruptions and the prospect of a recession.

Trauma and division have shaken faith in our common identity as Americans and undermined our pride. A deficit of confidence and pride is consequent because, as the late philosopher Richard Rorty observed, national pride is to countries what self-respect is to individuals, a necessary condition for self-improvement.

Independence Day provides an opportunity for Americans to celebrate our 246-year history and the principles upon which our nation was founded, especially the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness set forth in the second sentence of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the radical idea that sovereignty belongs neither to the king nor to parliament, but to the people.

Learning and celebrating our history should help restore our confidence in who we are as Americans. Nation pride should not stem from an artificial and happy view of history, but rather from the recognition that our experiment in freedom and democracy has always been and remains a work in progress.

The traumas of recent years have reminded us that we are still dealing with the legacy of slavery. It is possible to celebrate the emancipation of 4 million of our fellow Americans after the most destructive war in our history and also recognize that emancipation was only the beginning of a long journey for equal rights. Milestones on this journey included the failure of post-Civil War reconstruction, Jim Crow segregation and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, and “separate but equal as racist legal doctrine.” It is possible to celebrate progress such as the dismantling of the legal basis of Jim Crow segregation in the 1960s and recognize that cultural, economic, educational and other forms of disenfranchisement have continued and that work remains. to do.

It is also important to learn history to guard against those who would manipulate it to undermine our confidence and further divide us.

The manipulation of history was the basis of the obstruction of equal rights for black Americans, as the lost cause myth portrayed slavery as benign instead of cruel and the Civil War as a noble endeavor to protect states’ rights rather than to preserve slavery. Yet it is also an abuse of history to portray the American Revolution as an effort to perpetuate slavery rather than a just struggle to found a nation on principles that ultimately rendered this horrible institution unsustainable. It is possible to be proud of the principles enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution while recognizing that there is still work to be done to fully realize them.

History can help us see that the traumas of today are not without precedent and that we have agency and authorship for our future. In the 1970s, for example, our nation was deeply divided over race and an unpopular war, over the Watergate scandal and the ensuing cover-up that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Other events shook American confidence, such as the Vietnamese Communist assault on Saigon and the desperate evacuation of the American Embassy in April 1975. Stagflation and the oil crises added economic trauma. The decade ended with an Iranian revolution, a failed hostage rescue attempt and a 444-day hostage crisis.

History, however, gives us reason to be confident.

By the late 1970s, the Soviet Union appeared strong but would last for just over a decade longer. Like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Soviet leaders saw Americas tolerance for civil and political freedoms as a vulnerability. The struggles of the 1970s, however, belied American strength. As An Wang, who emigrated from China to the United States in the 1950s and founded the revolutionary computer company Wang Laboratories, said of his adopted country, As a nation, we are not always live up to our ideals, but we have structures that allow us to right our wrongs in other than revolutionary ways. Citizens of the United States and the free world have a say in how they are governed. Democracy is resilient. Authoritarianism is fragile.

It is time to challenge those who want to put the words institutional or systemic before every problem we face. These words are often used to rob Americans of their agency, leaving only a toxic combination of resignation and anger.

Institutions are made up of people. The American system gives citizens authority over the future.

It is possible to improve equality of opportunity so that the zip code in which one was born does not impede access to America’s great promise. It is possible to protect our privacy from the greed of social media companies while preserving freedom of expression. It is possible to ensure the right to vote while constantly improving the security and transparency of our electoral processes. It is possible to secure our borders and make the American dream more accessible to immigrants who share our principles. It is possible to overcome racism, sexism and other forms of bigotry without succumbing to philosophies that promote victimhood as the new heroism and teach our children that they are defined more by their identity category than by their character.

We could tell our leaders to stop compromising our principles to score partisan political points. But we don’t need to wait for the political class to restore our faith in our common identity as Americans and in our democratic principles and institutions.

On this Independence Day, we could draw confidence from courageous Ukrainians fighting for the freedoms we often take for granted.

We can all do our part to restore our collective pride. Let us resolve to cherish our freedom and realize the motto that appears on the Great Seal of the Republic: E pluribus unum, or Out of many, one. As patriot and civil rights activist Rosa Parks observed, we will only fail if we don’t try.

HR McMaster is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and a former White House national security adviser. He holds a Ph.D. in American History from the University of North Carolina and is the author of numerous books, including “Dereliction of Duty” and, most recently, Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World.

