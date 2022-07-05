When are the peak and other major UK dates





The Stargazers have already enjoyed the Eta Aquarids and Tau Herculidmeteor showers in May 2022, but there are other phenomena that will decorate our skies in 2022.

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower will reach its peak on July 30, and observers will see a steady stream of meteors for several days at a low hourly rate.

Delta Aquarius, one of the more moderate meteor showers, kicks off summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It is best seen in the Southern Hemisphere, but those living in the mid-latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere can still see the celestial sky.

Meteor showers appear to move directly outward, named after the constellation Aquarius, near the bright star Delta Aquarius in the night sky.

Those planning to see the showers are advised to start around 2am to increase their chances of spotting a meteor, as the light from the showers above the southern horizon peaks around 3:30am.

But don’t worry if you don’t see a shower at that time. Because there are many other opportunities to see the sky full of rays of light.

Here we have compiled a complete guide to when, where and how to see all the meteor showers in 2022.

What exactly is a meteor shower?

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through a stream of debris occupying the orbit of a comet, or, simply put, when many meteors flash across the sky at about the same point.

Meteors are not related to stars, but are actually called shooting stars.

Perspective makes meteor showers appear to emanate from a point in the sky known as shower radiation. A typical meteor comes from particles the size of a grain of sand that vaporize in Earth’s atmosphere as it enters at 134,000 miles per hour.

Anything larger than grapes creates a fireball, often accompanied by a continuous afterglow known as a meteor train. This is a column of ionized gas that slowly disappears as it loses energy.

Meteors, meteorites?

Meteors are meteoroids or particles that break off from asteroids or comets orbiting the sun and burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere, forming “meteorites.”

A meteorite that reaches the Earth’s surface without breaking down is called a meteorite.

Meteors are mostly pieces of comet dust and ice no larger than a grain of rice. Meteors are rocks that have broken off from asteroids, mainly in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, weighing up to 60 tonnes.

It can be a “stone” composed of silicon and oxygen-rich minerals, “iron” composed mainly of iron and nickel, or a combination of the two, “stone iron”.

Scientists believe that between 1,000 and 10,000 tons of oily matter falls on Earth every day, but according to NASA, most are dusty particles and pose no threat to Earth.

There have been only two incidents of injuries from meteorites. One of these cases saw a woman bruised by a meteorite weighing 8 pounds after falling through a roof in 1954.

A meteor shower of the Perseus dynasty meteor shower in 2022

The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak on August 12-13, 2022, and observers can see about 160 to 200 meteors entering Earth’s atmosphere every hour.

The showers are particularly pronounced during the pre-dawn hours in the Northern Hemisphere and are not the strongest showers, but they are one of the most popular showers that spectators can enjoy during the summer.

At its peak, the Perseid dynasty sparkles in the summer sky when Earth collides with debris particles left behind by Comet Swift-Turtle.

In 2021, the moon was only 13% full and as meteors began to appear, we could see about 50 to 75 meteors per hour on an optimal night.

The showerhead’s name comes from the Greek word Perseidai, meaning the sons of Perseus in Greek mythology, which refers to the point at which hail appears to fall.

Draconid meteor shower

Draconids, also known as Giacobinids, belong to periodic comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner and are best seen in the Northern Hemisphere (still visible in the Southern Hemisphere).

Showers tend to be less active than others and are known to sleep. It is rare to see more than 5 meteors per hour. However, the unpredictable nature of draconides appeared in both 1933 and 1946. Back then, stargazers enjoyed thousands of meteors in just an hour.

In 2022, showers will peak between October 8 and 9, but adverse weather conditions, including clouds and fog, have often obscured the view of spectators in previous years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/0/delta-aquariids-meteor-july-shower-how-watch-uk-peak-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos