Palestinian journalist likely killed by Israeli gunfire, US says, but review inconclusive

A U.S.-supervised investigation could not reach a definitive conclusion about who killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but she was likely accidentally shot by Israeli soldiers, the Department of Justice said Monday. State, more than a month after his death helped rekindle tensions between Palestinians and Palestinians. Israeli authorities.

Family and loved ones attend the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 13.

Key Facts

The State Department said third-party ballistics experts could not determine who shot Abu Akleh because the bullet that struck her in the head in May sustained heavy damage.

However, the department said it reviewed Israeli and Palestinian investigations into the shooting and found that Israeli soldiers were likely responsible for his death.

US investigators do not believe the shooting was intentional, but rather the result of tragic circumstances while Abu Akleh was covering up an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to the State Department.

Tangent

Analysis by the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press and CNN has found that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh likely came from an Israeli military position in Jenin, not the militants Israeli officials initially blamed to have fired.

Key Context

Abu Akleh worked for the Al Jazeera network for 25 years and was famous in the Arab world for his coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His death helped inflame the already volatile relations between Palestine and Israel. The PA and Al Jazeera have accused Israeli forces of intentionally killing Abu Akleh, with the PA referring his case to the International Criminal Court. Meanwhile, the Israeli government initially said Palestinian militants were likely responsible for his death, but subsequent investigations were inconclusive. The process of investigating Abu Akleh’s death has been controversial: The Palestinian Authority, which oversees security in much of the occupied West Bank, has refused Israeli demands to hand over the bullet that killed Abu Akleh or to open a joint investigation, although PA officials let the United States examine the bullet. Last week.

Surprising fact

The Biden administration came under pressure from Congress to push for a conclusive investigation into the death of Abu Akleh, who was a US citizen. The State Department condemned his killing and criticized Israel Police for attacking mourners during his funeral procession, but the administration largely avoided assigning direct blame.

Further reading

Palestine won’t let Israel assess bullet that killed journalist as international leaders condemn killing (Forbes)

