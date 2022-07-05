



I think this collapsed UK stock could be a good buy for my investment portfolio. Especially since the global economy is in trouble.

Even if a recession approaches, countries will continue to invest in their military. Spain’s 500m orders for 20 new Eurofighter planes from BAE Systems in recent weeks show the point. Countries will always spend a lot of money to protect their borders at all stages of the economic cycle.

Global defense spending has risen to its annual level in 2021, after which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heightened the desire for governments to continue spending. This is why Id is considering acquiring Avon Protection (LSE: AVON) stock today.

Improving Demand Outlook

This particular sector of the British defense industry manufactures body armor and masks for use worldwide by the military, security services and police.

In May, we announced a significant increase in the expression of interest in our products since the outbreak of the Ukraine war. He added that he expects significant changes in demand in the short, medium and long term.

I like Avon because of its strong relationship with the US Department of Defense, which provides excellent revenue opportunities. This was helped in part by the 2019 acquisition of 3Ms’ advanced ballistic protection business.

Risks to Avon Protection

I am concerned that Avon Protection is currently in a lot of debt on its books. Net debt soared to $88.3 million from $44.1 million as of April. This has forced companies to reduce their research and development spending.

The deal at Avon has also been affected by the bad luck of the US federal budget discussion this year, a matter that has recently received orders. Contract delays are a common problem in the defense industry that can have a significant impact on short-term investor returns.

damn cheap british stocks

That said, the latter point is not a deal breaker to me. I buy UK stocks based on what I can expect in the long run. We talked about being at least 10 years old.

And during this kind of time period, we believe Avon Protection can deliver outstanding shareholder returns as the geopolitical environment evolves.

The new Cold War threat may not be the only driver of defense spending this decade. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China will spend 4.7% more on weapons in 2021 compared to the previous year. Russian spending also increased by 2.9% last year.

In the near future, City analysts expect business revenues to decline 67% this fiscal year (through September 2022). But they think profits will rebound more than 250% next year. This means Avon will trade with a lowest price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1 in fiscal 2023.

If your current level is around 10, I think this broken business could be hijacked. We expect the defense conglomerate to make a strong recovery from the recent severe share price weakness.

