Briefing on Monday: Abortion is safe, supported and possible in the UK. Why are the laws so complicated? | abortion





good morning. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade 10 days ago is critical to the millions of American women who will now be denied the right to abortion, but it also resonated around the world.

A renewed focus on the very confusing legal situation in the UK has resulted in one outcome. For most women, for most women, access to abortion in the UK is free, uncontested and has broad public support. However, the obvious remains that abortion is still technically a crime, and persistent exceptions and complications can become real barriers to women who need it most.

For today’s newsletter, we spoke with Kaye Wellings, Professor of Sexual and Reproductive Health Research at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He provided an incredibly helpful guide on how all this in principle works in moments of heightened anxiety. And actually. It’s right after the headline.

five big stories

Conservative Party | Boris Johnson is facing backlash over the promotion of his ally Chris Fincher, who resigned as deputy director on charges of molesting two men. Leaders of one party have accused the prime minister of not following lawmakers’ warnings of sexual harassment.

cost of living | An independent study shared with The Guardian found that half of children from single-parent families now live in relative poverty. The relative poverty of children from single-parent families has increased at a much faster rate than for other families.

Denmark | Three people were shot dead and one arrested on manslaughter charges after shooting at a bustling Copenhagen shopping center where emergency services were dispatched on Sunday evening.

Ukraine | Russia has said it has taken control of the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine after it took over the last Ukrainian-controlled city. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said full control over Lisichansk had been achieved.

theater | The groundbreaking British director Peter Brook, who made a major impact on the world, has passed away at the age of 97. Actor Ben Kingsley told The Guardian. His genius continues to guide us.

In-Depth: A placard advocating the Theory and Reality of Abortion in the UK and the Order to Protect Public Spaces is placed outside the Marie Stopes Abortion Clinic by an advocacy group in London, UK on 27 October 2017. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

When asked last week to include the right to abortion in Britain’s Bill of Rights, Raab argued that the issue was already settled in British law.

However, since 2014, at least 17 women have been investigated for illegal abortions. Abortion pills were confiscated while being delivered to women across the UK. Women still have limited access in Northern Ireland. Some have to travel hundreds of miles for treatment.

99 MPs voted against decriminalization in Northern Ireland. And a woman will face trial in Oxford next week on charges of illegally purchasing her own abortion pills. None of this appears to support the image of benevolent clarity that Raab is trying to present.

Kaye Wellings has a broader view of the state of abortion treatment than anyone else. At LSHTM, she runs SACHA Research, the UK’s largest research project on the subject, supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research. She says it’s important to start by making it clear that the overall situation is good for reproductive rights advocates.

She has been working in this field for 30 years and most of the time I was amazed at how satisfactory the service was most of the time. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any real problems.

What does the law on abortion say?

Except in Northern Ireland, the laws are very strange in the UK. The basis for the abortion clause is the 1967 Abortion Act, which does not declare abortion legal, but instead provides for situations in which women and health care professionals are not prosecuted. Abortion is a crime if it does not meet these criteria.

The language of action can seem pretty annoying. After the 24th week of pregnancy, abortion is only legal if there is a significant risk to the health or life of the pregnant woman, or if there is a risk of serious fetal malformations. The criterion before that point is the risk to physical or mental health that exceeds the risk of termination. Such a decision must be agreed upon by two doctors.

In fact, the law should not stop abortion just because a woman wants an abortion before 24 weeks. (According to 2021 statistics, 90% of abortions occur before 10 weeks, 1% after 20 weeks, and in very rare circumstances 0.1% after 24 weeks.)

The standards are flexible and tolerant, Wellings said. and take the abortion pill [which now account for 87% of abortions] It’s safer than birth, so the framework almost overlaps.

Meanwhile, while consent from both doctors may sound intimidating, you don’t need to see the patient before giving consent, and you can rely on information provided by other team members.

Are there other obstacles to access to abortion?

Yes:

The fact that abortion remains taboo in some communities is only exacerbated when women hear that abortion has not been decriminalized. Wellings, who has been informed by interviews with women who have had abortions, said she was shocked to think that women could do something that could be considered a crime. Many of them were afraid they would not be able to get through the gatekeeping system.

That fear is sometimes a bigger obstacle than practice. In general, women seeking abortions have the view that they are supported, empathetic, and not frowned upon or critical, Wellings said.

Some doctors’ personal views. There are practitioners in the country who do not believe in abortion, Wellings said. Then you risk not referring the woman to another GP quickly. However, most women, regardless of their educational level, are very savvy. They told us that my GP seemed a bit hesitant so I went online.

Other doctors feel that they cannot provide adequate treatment. It’s not the law to make them resist, Wellings said. A question they seem to be concerned about is paying resources for services and time.

This is a much less prevalent problem than it is in the United States, but the intimidation of anti-abortion protesters outside of hospitals is becoming increasingly common in buffer zones around clinics as a way to limit this effect.

After abortion was fully decriminalized in 2019, living in Northern Ireland, where the law is ahead of the rest of the UK, the practice has not caught up. Regional Health Minister Robin Swann opposes abortion and has refused to post information about abortion on the Ministry of Health website, i newspaper recently reported. Some women in Northern Ireland, far fewer than they were a few years ago, are still forced to cross the Irish Sea.

One recent advance has been made in response to these concerns. The rules allowing both abortion pills to be taken at home, introduced during the pandemic, have been extended indefinitely in England until at least the end of August and in Wales indefinitely. Wellings said it was good news. The women we talked to like to take control of their procedures in terms of their convenience and convenience.

So what should I change?

An awkward legal basis for abortion in the UK isn’t ideal, but fixing it carries some risks, Wellings said. It was mobilized and signed by thousands of people. You risk waking a sleeping dog.

Still, she argues, reform-seeking supporters and lawmakers are looking for a worthy goal as long as they are vigilant and ready to make their point. Wellings said abortion would stop being a special case and make it equal to other health problems. There are many areas of health care practice that use very good health care governance systems to cope perfectly without laws. However, a strong theme of our work is that decriminalization alone is not sufficient. There is still much work to be done.

Another thing we read

Saturday Magazine’s history of protest photography in the UK and around the world is intriguing, moving and sometimes thrilling. I still think it’s tragic that we can no longer see so many images of these events in the media. Don McCullin says: I worry that we will be denied the truth. arch

While Labor is expected to say it will never reach an agreement with the SNP, Neal Lawson writes that the decision is morally vague and tactically inappropriate. He adds: Voting for Labour will prevent Conservatives from accusing them of implying a chaotic coalition. arch

Smartphones have been linked with various social ailments over the past decade. The most recent concern is the impact of technology on our memory. Rebecca Seal tells experts how concerned they are about digital amnesia. nemo

Stamps are getting digital barcodes, and enthusiasts aren’t happy. Simon Usborne encourages a bit of sedition and sets a rich history that can fit into the final chapter. arch

Sarah Butler identifies the broad trends behind the downfall of fast-fashion mogul Missguided and asks what’s next for other online fast-fashion retailers. nemo

sports

tennis | Cameron Norrie advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinals at Wimbledon, beating Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 at Wimbledon. Heather Watsons’ outstanding run ended in a straight set loss to Jule Niemeier. Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

cricket | Jonny Bairstow marked another amazing 100 years for England but India still have 257 leads and 7 wickets left at the end of Day 3 at Edgbaston.

Formula One | Ferrari Carlos Sainz took his first win at the classic British Grand Prix, described by Lewis Hamilton as the ultimate Formula One. Hamilton took Mercedes’ impressive third place, taking second place behind Sergio Prez’s Red Bull.

Page 1 photo: Guardian/:Guardian

Several newspapers lead to the aftermath of Chris Fincher’s Boris Johnson promotion. The Telegraph reports that the PM faces a cabinet backlash against Pincher, and the Times reports that the sex scandal activates a rebel conspiracy to overthrow the PM. i papers say polls on Johnson have been hit as new Pincher allegations are raised. The Mirrors headline reads You don’t know what’s good is and says Labor is asking Johnson to explain the situation.

The Guardian leads the way with Revealed. Mail reports that police have freed 22,000 suspects. Suns Splash reads Towie stars death smash.

At FocusJournalist today, Daniel Lavelle poses for a portrait in Oldham, Greater Manchester. Photo: Christopher Tormond/The Guardian

Surviving the UK’s homeless crisis

Reporter Daniel Lavelle shares what he learned about the homeless experience and the impact of government cuts.

Comics of the Day | Nicola Jennings Nicola Jennings Comics. Illustration: Nicola Jennings/The GuardianThe Upside

Good news to remind you that the world isn’t all bad.

Participants in the London Pride Parade in 2022. Photo: Henry Nichols/Reuters

The 50th anniversary of London’s pride comes and goes. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, visitors and locals alike celebrated. People of all races, genders, and sexualities, men and women of all ages, gathered to party and protest.

One attendee said, “It seems that this place has grown bigger. It seems that everyone here is enjoying it and then missing it.” Another said they are trying to focus on enjoying it and see it as a gathering of communities where they can be who they want to be.

Sign up here to see Upside’s weekly recap, sent out every Sunday.

