What is Green Washing? – Forbes Advisor UK





As global awareness of environmental and social issues grows, businesses place greater emphasis on promoting their sustainability qualifications.

This has led to the allegation of greenwashing, in which companies unintentionally or deliberately as a marketing strategy make false or misleading statements about environmental credentials.

Environment Agency Chairman Emma Howard Boyd warned about the dangers of greenwashing today in a speech at the UK Center for Greening Finance and Investment Annual Forum.

She said: If we don’t identify and address greenwashing, we are mistakenly convinced that we are already addressing the causes and treating the symptoms of the climate crisis. Greenwash increases your chances of not realizing these tricks until it’s too late.

Let’s take a closer look at greenwashing and what it means for consumers and investors alike.

Why is green washing a hot topic?

Environmental issues have become a key part of corporate strategy as the UK government promises to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The UK has already cut emissions by more than 40% since 1990, but significant progress is needed to achieve 100% reduction by 2050.

In addition, insurance company Swiss Re reports that natural disasters will cause more than 220 billion won in global economic loss in 2021, raising concerns about the growing financial costs of climate change.

It also warns that 75% of flood risk is insured, even though floods account for nearly a third of natural disasters.

Howard Boyd said: “Unless steps are taken to curb rising temperatures and sea levels, UK banks and insurers will suffer climate-related losses of nearly $340 billion by 2050”.

Howard Boyd also pointed out that more scrutiny and transparency into corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices is needed. She warns: Companies that trust their own greenwash hold them accountable and accumulate investor risk.

The government has committed to applying the green classification system to businesses by the end of 2023. Like the EU green classification scheme, it sets the criteria that an activity must meet in order to be considered environmentally friendly.

Howard Boyd believes that disclosure regulations allow similar comparisons of corporate sustainability. This will help benchmark best practices, set standards, and celebrate companies that are actually delivering on their promises.

Which companies are being accused of greenwashing?

On a smaller scale, examples of greenwashing include the use of recycling symbols on packaging without specifying recyclable parts and net zero meat production. Additionally, companies can pay for carbon offsets such as planting trees or storing carbon without reducing their base emissions.

On a larger scale, the US state of Massachusetts is accusing oil giant ExxonMobil of greenwashing for damage caused by its oil and gas products. There has been particular criticism of Exxons continuing to invest large sums of money in its fossil fuel operations while promoting investment in low-emission energy solutions.

The state claims Exxon knew about the impacts of fossil fuels on climate change decades ago, but downplayed the threat. The state is seeking damages for the impact of sea level rise and extreme weather on local fisheries.

It forms part of a broader investigation into the role of the oil and gas industry in contributing to climate change. Four oil companies – ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP and Shell – convened last year in the US Congress to discuss climate-related disinformation allegations.

In Europe, the Volkswagen Clean Diesel advertising campaign aimed to debunk the theory that diesel emits more pollutants into the air than unleaded gasoline, and lasted six years until 2015.

It was later discovered that Volkswagen had manipulated 11 million diesel cars with emission cheating software. In fact, diesel cars emitted 40 times the legally permitted level of nitrogen dioxide. Volkswagen has fined more than 26 million people worldwide, including more than 190 million to 90,000 drivers in England and Wales.

Greenwashing is also a problem for the UK’s domestic energy sector as green tariffs that use renewable energy sources grow in popularity.

Suppliers can purchase Renewable Energy Origin Guarantee Certificates without the need to purchase the associated electricity. This certificate is combined with a mix of renewable, fossil and nuclear power purchased from the wholesale market.

The end result is that suppliers can claim green qualifications without actually purchasing renewable energy.

What are the ESG reporting requirements imposed in the UK?

In addition to the proposed green taxonomy, mandatory ESG reporting requirements are increasing in the UK.

More than 1,300 of the UK’s largest businesses and financial institutions will be required to comply with Climate-Related Financial Information Disclosure Task Force (TCFD) regulations starting in April.

The level of ESG disclosure will be further strengthened by the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) recently proposed by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak MP. This will expand the scope of the TCFD Regulations to cover broader sustainability topics beyond climate change.

This means passing ESG credentials will become more important for businesses to comply with legal requirements as well as from a general marketing standpoint. The proposed legislation aims to reduce greenwashing and unsubstantiated claims.

According to PwC, ESG funds could account for more than half of mutual fund assets by 2025, and 75% of European institutional investors are expected to stop buying non-ESG products.

