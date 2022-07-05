This Isn’t Freedom: 4th of July Shooting Rocks Chicago and Shocks the United States | Chicago





The shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park that left at least six people dead and 24 injured rocked the small, affluent community in suburban Chicago and shocked the United States as a whole.

It is the latest in a string of mass murders that have recently included a Texas school shooting and the racist massacre of black shoppers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

But this latest mass murder took on a particularly symbolic note as the gunman targeted a parade of flags celebrating the country’s National Day and once again forced Americans to wonder how and why their nation is so often hit by such bloody attacks.

Highland Parks Mayor Nancy Rotering said: This morning at 10:14 a.m. our community was terrorized by an act of violence that shook us to the core. Our thoughts are with the victims at this devastating time. On this day when we have come together to celebrate community and freedom, we instead mourn the tragic loss of life and struggle against the terror that has been inflicted on us.

People run as gunshots are heard in Chicago 4th of July parade video

Video capturing the parade showed members of a marching band fleeing as gunfire was heard nearby. The suspect, described as a black-haired white man in his late teens or twenties, has still not been found.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris ONeill called the shooting a horrific, senseless and random act of violence.

the entire Highland Park community. Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody. If anyone has any information, we encourage them to call 911 and report what you know.

— Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 4, 2022

Giffords Courage, the gun advocacy organization led by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot at a public event in Tuscon, Arizona, in 2011, responded to the shooting in Illinois: a mass shooting has people running for their lives in a 4th of July Parade in Highland Park, IL. Several people are reported dead or injured. It is not normal. We should be able to live without fear of being shot down.

A mass shooting has people running for their lives during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Several people are reported dead or injured.

It is not normal. We should be able to live without fear of being shot down. https://t.co/d0DSncsGIN

— Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) July 4, 2022

Shannon Watts, founder of gun reform group Moms Demand, said: Media reported that the shooter, a white teenager or young man, had a rifle and was in a sniper position on a rooftop while that he was shooting people down below during the parade in Highland Park. It is not freedom; its terrorism.

American singer and 80s pop-rock icon Richard Marx from Highland Park tweeted: My heart is still broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they happen but today I broken heart. And very angry with the fool.

Local politicians have also weighed in and pledged to take action to end gun violence in the United States, although such sentiments are often expressed in the wake of these tragedies and there is rarely significant progress. to gun reform.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said: Mourning will not bring back the victims and prayers alone will not end the terror of gun violence rampant in our country, we must and we will end this scourge armed violence.

Shortly before the tragedy, the National Rifle Association gun lobby shared a message on Twitter in honor of Independence Day: We are a country because of brave souls with guns. to fire who enjoyed and fought for freedom and freedom.

A bald eagle was pictured in the video associated with the tweet, along with a voiceover: The only reason you celebrate Independence Day is because the citizens were armed. Happy 4th of July from the National Rifle Association of America.

