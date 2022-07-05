How to Get Paramount Plus Free on Sky Glass and Sky Q





In case you missed the announcement, Paramount+ (pronounced “Paramount Plus”) has arrived in the UK. The popular streaming service, which debuted in the US last year, brought together boxsets and blockbusters from several studios and channels, including Paramount Pictures (apparently), Nickelodeon and Showtime. Like its rivals Netflix and Prime Video, Paramount+ hopes to attract subscribers with its own exclusive programming that only airs on streaming platforms.

Paramount+ costs £6.99 per month, but you can cut your monthly costs by signing up for an annual plan of £69.90 instead. New customers can take advantage of the Paramount Plus free trial to explore their library, stream movies, and download TV show episodes to their smartphones for a longer journey free of charge.

For a limited time, Paramount+ subscribers can use a promo code to extend their usual 7-day free trial to 30 days.

However, it is Sky TV customers who enjoy the best Paramount+ deals. In fact, it might be one of the best Sky TV deals right now!

That’s because paying the Sky Cinema fee as part of the Sky TV package gives you access to everything available as part of the Paramount+ library at no extra cost.

That said, movies like Scream 5, Mean Girls, Pulp Fiction, as well as the exclusive series Markets from Kingstown, The First Lady, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Sky Glass or Rugrats from Sky Q. Not only that, you can stream everything throughout the house using a Sky Q mini box or Sky Stream Puck. So every room in the house has a Paramount+.

What’s included with Paramount Plus UK?

Paramount+ features blockbuster movies, TV shows, and children’s shows from several US TV channels and movie studios, including Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, and CBS. Paramount+ plans to enhance its library with popular shows and movies from these sources, as well as 150 all-new shows from the UK and mainland Europe. Unfortunately, these shows are still in production and cannot be streamed at this time.

In the meantime, Paramount+ subscribers can stream movie franchises like Transformers, Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher for a fraction of a monthly subscription fee, and promise the latest blockbusters including Scream 5 and Clifford The Big Red Dog. , Top Gun: Maverick heads for Paramount+ as soon as he leaves the UK multiplex. In the months to come, the Paramount+ could become a must for movie fans. …but it’s worth noting that some of the biggest hits aren’t available at launch.

Paramount+ subscribers can binge-watch a wealth of American hit TV shows such as the epic family saga of Yellowstone and the prequel series from 1883, an exclusive show based on the best-selling Halo video game, and docudramas. This proposal is based on the story behind the creation of The Godfather by Academy Award-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy.

In our guide to all you need to know about Paramount+, we have a comprehensive list of the best TV shows and movies available as part of our new streaming platform.

How to see Paramount Plus UK from Sky Glass

If you plan to stream everything from Paramount+ on Sky Glass, the Sky TV team’s custom 4K TV, Sky Glass review, praised it. First you need to find the Paramount+ app in the menu.

The fastest way is to rely on the built-in hands-free voice search by saying “Hello Sky. Get Paramount+”. If you find an exclusive Paramount+ TV show or movie in the main menu, click on the content of the streaming platform to go to the app menu.

Finally, you can see the Apps and Inputs menu and then select the Paramount+ app.

Whichever method you choose, once you enter Sky Glass’s Paramount+ app, you will need to confirm your subscription. If you have a Sky Cinema subscription, Paramount+ will cost £0 per month.

Paramount Plus subscription confirmation required even if there is no monthly fee (Image: SKY)

After clicking the “OK” button, the Paramount+ app will be refreshed with instructions for creating a Paramount+ app account. This will allow you to log in to the Paramount+ app from other devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone or tablet, Fire TV Stick, Roku and other devices.

The easiest way to create a Paramount+ app is to use your smartphone or tablet to scan the QR code on your TV screen and go to the web address. You will need to enter your Sky iD information. This is the account you use to log into the Sky Go app. This is so that Sky TV and Paramount can identify and verify your Sky account and verify that you have a Sky Cinema subscription.

You will need to set up an account for Paramount Plus UK to be able to log in from other devices (image: SKY).

Once verified, you can create a Paramount+ account with any email address and password. If you are already paying a Paramount+ subscription to another provider, you must cancel that provider so that they don’t continue to charge you.

Finally, log into Sky Glass’s Paramount+ app using the login details you just created. As mentioned above, you can now log in to any device with the Paramount+ app, allowing you to watch TV shows, blockbuster movies and docudramas included on the streaming platform. Paramount+ allows up to 4 simultaneous devices.

How to watch Paramount Plus UK on Sky Q

If you own an older Sky Q box, you won’t miss the opportunity to stream TV shows and movies at no extra cost on Paramount+ as long as your Sky Cinema subscription is included as part of your Sky TV package.

To get started, you need to launch the Paramount+ app. The easiest way is to press the microphone button on the Sky Q Voice Remote and say “Get Paramount Plus”. If you don’t have the correct remote, you can scroll down the Sky Q main menu to find the Apps option, then select the Paramount+ icon from the list.

When prompted, you must select Get Paramount+. Just like the Sky Glass viewer, you need to confirm your subscription at a cost of £0 per month.

Sky Q subscribers can also unlock free streaming on Paramount Plus UK (Image: SKY)

Upon completion, Sky Q’s Paramount+ app will refresh with instructions to create a streaming service account. This will allow you to log into Paramount+ from any other device, so you’re not limited to watching Sky Q’s free subscription at home.

The easiest way to create a Paramount+ app is to use your smartphone or tablet to scan the QR code on your TV screen and go to the web address.

You will need to enter your Sky iD information. This is the account you use to log into the Sky Go app. This is so that Sky TV and Paramount can identify and verify your Sky account and verify that you have a Sky Cinema subscription. Once verified, you can create a Paramount+ account with any email address and password.

If you are already paying a Paramount+ subscription to another provider, you must cancel that provider so that they don’t continue to charge you.

Finally, log into Sky Glass’s Paramount+ app using the login details you just created. As mentioned above, you can now log in to any device with the Paramount+ app, allowing you to watch TV shows, blockbuster movies and docudramas included on the streaming platform. Paramount+ allows up to 4 simultaneous devices.

