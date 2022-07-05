Arkansas’ least patriotic state; American national pride at historic low | KTVE





SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Less than half of Americans are “extremely proud” to be American, according to a new Gallup poll. As the entire country hits historic lows in national pride, Arkansas has been ranked the 50th most patriotic state in the union.

The Gallup Poll, released June 29, reported the lowest level of American adults who are proud of the United States and their citizenship since the poll began in 2001. Overall, Gallup reported that only 65 percent of all American adults “express their pride” in the country. .

“This record level of extreme national pride comes at a difficult time in the United States, as a pandemic-weary public grapples with the highest US inflation rate in more than four decades,” the poll said.

According to the survey:

38% are “extremely” and 27% “very” proud to be AmericanExtreme pride at new lows for Republicans (58%), Independents (34%) 26% Democrats extreme pride near all-time high

A separate study conducted by WalletHub in June found that patriotic feelings were “dimmed” due to a year of what the company called “surprising statistics,” such as a 44% increase in hate crimes and an increase in “equally high” homicides.

According to WalletHub, of all US states, Arkansas ranks 50th for patriotism. Louisiana came in at 41 and Texas at 31. The study ranked the states by different factors, such as number of veterans, number of military enlistees, volunteerism and civic engagement, among others.

Ranked by military engagement, Arkansas ranked 29th, but 50 for civic engagement. The WalletHub study looked at military enlistment as a combination of average military enlistees per 1,000 adults, veterans per 1,000 adults, active duty military personnel per capita, and the number of civilian adults who were in military reserves.

Louisiana came in 27th for military engagement and 44th for civic engagement. Texas ranked in the top 10 for military engagement, at No. 9, but ranked in the bottom five for civic engagement at No. 46.

Civic engagement was determined by the number of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, how many voted in the 2020 primaries, the number of volunteers and the number of hours, as well as participation in the ‘AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps, in addition to jury participation and those who are members of civic organizations.

Gallup reported that differences in pride by political party may have been spurred by factors such as political candidates, noting higher levels of pride among Democratic Party members after President Joe Biden was elected. However, the poll’s analysis said that “Democrats’ extreme pride rose to 31% in 2021 at the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, but fell this year to 26%.”

Party to party, Republicans tend to rank higher on the scale of pride in being American. When it comes to both men and women, men are also more likely to express “extreme pride in being American” compared to women. According to Gallup, education levels were also a factor, in addition to political party affiliation.

“National pride is particularly higher among groups that are more likely to identify as Republicans — men, older Americans, and those without a college degree,” Gallup reported.

While data from a most recent poll showed an all-time low in national pride, Gallup said the majority of American adults are still proud to be Americans, even as “deepening political divisions and the impasse parties in Washington” contribute to the population becoming “less inclined to say they are proud of their country.

