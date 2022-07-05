Lower insulin co-pay, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill • Missouri Independent





WASHINGTON Two key senators released details of a bipartisan plan to cut the costs of insulin, a life-saving drug some Americans have struggled to afford in recent years as prices soar.

The senses. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, introduced the measure in June, after months of work to forge an agreement. It builds on legislation the pair first introduced in 2019 and would cap monthly co-payments for privately insured consumers as well as limit insulin discounts in a bid to drive down list prices of the drug. medication.

Too many Americans are forced to ration their insulin, forced to decide what else to pay, which puts their health and lives at risk. It’s time for that to change, Shaheen said at a Senate press conference announcing the bill. We call on the leaders of the Senate to act as quickly as possible on this bill.

Shaheen and Collins said they were in talks with colleagues to try to gain broad support and hope to see the bill in the Senate for a vote after the July 4 recess.

At the center of their push is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., who has pledged to try to move the issue forward.

No American should have to go bankrupt to access the drugs they need to stay alive, Schumer wrote on Twitter. We will vote on this important bill.

Difficulties ahead

But even with support from Schumers and the bipartisan co-sponsors, the bill could face a tough road in the Senate.

Shaheen and Collins will need the unanimous support of Democrats and at least nine other Republicans to advance the legislation to a threshold that is hard to reach for any legislation in the equally divided Senate. A bipartisan gun package, however, was a recent example.

Collins said she spoke to co-workers to try to get support. Many have heard of constituents who have had trouble paying for their insulin.

What I would say is that this is an issue that crosses partisan lines. If you have diabetes, the disease doesn’t care whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, Collins told reporters at a news conference in June.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation in March that would cap insulin copayments at $35 for Americans with private health insurance. A dozen Republicans supported the bill, but the majority of House Republicans voted against it. The Senate proposal is broader and could potentially attract more opposition.

Earlier this year, Schumer placed the House bill on the Senate calendar as a placeholder. The procedural move allows the matter to go to the Senate without first going through the full committee process.

Insulin costs

Insulin is a life-saving drug for people with diabetes, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for some people to afford it. The cost of the four most popular types of insulin has tripled over the past decade, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Insulin prices have risen well above inflation rates, more in the United States than in the rest of the world. Americans pay an average of 10 times more for insulin than people in other developed countries, according to a federal government analysis.

For people with type 1 diabetes, their body stops making insulin naturally and they need daily medication to survive. But 1 in 4 Americans with diabetes have rationed their insulin, according to ADA. Skipping doses can have serious short- or long-term health effects.

Executives from the three main companies that make insulin Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk said they were not responsible for the price hike. They told lawmakers in congressional hearings in 2019 that they couldn’t lower insulin prices because of how health insurance companies and drug benefit managers operate.

Well-established rebate systems create a gap between the manufacturer’s list price and the over-the-counter price of insulin for buyers. Pharmacy benefit managers negotiate discounts and coupons for their members, but these savings are not always available to purchasers, and uninsured people often have to pay the full list price.

Representatives of the drugmakers told the US Newsroom they are still reviewing the Senate proposal.

We just received the working draft and will review it this week, said Antoinette Forbes, spokesperson for Eli Lilly. But we are encouraged by the patient-centered language which is a step in the right direction.

Similarly, a Sanofi spokesperson said the company was still reviewing the proposed legislation and could not yet discuss its details. In the past, the company has supported caps on monthly copayments and legislation that would require rebates to be shared with patients at the pharmacy counter.

Sanofi also recently announced a new program that will outpace the federal government in reducing costs for certain consumers.

The Paris-based company announced on June 29 that it would reduce the price of its insulin from $99 per month to $35 per month for uninsured US residents. The savings, which take effect July 1, go to uninsured individuals who have a savings card with the Insulins Valyou savings program.

Co-payment and list price

The Senate bill, titled Improving Necessary Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now, or INSULIN, Act, aims to address both patient co-payments and list prices.

It would cap monthly co-payments for insulin at $35 per month or 25% of the list price, whichever is lower. This would affect those in commercial health care plans and Medicare Part D.

This language is similar to Sen legislation. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, has been pushing all year. His bill has 35 Democratic co-sponsors.

The Warnock tongue could provide financial relief to at least 1 in 5 insulin users with different types of private health insurance, according to an analysis of insurance claims data from the Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Shaheen and Collins also included additional language aimed at reducing the overall price of insulin, not just the amount insured patients must pay for it.

Their proposal would prevent insurance plans and drug benefit managers from collecting rebates on insulins, as long as manufacturers agree to cap their prices at the net 2021 price, the level rebated consumers would have paid after. the discount.

The wording is intended to encourage drugmakers to lower prices and exclude middleman rebates from the equation that drives up drug costs at the point of sale.

The price of insulin over the counter is a combination of the amount that goes to manufacturers and pharmacy managers, which also includes coupons and discounts. Currently, manufacturers say they’re stuck in a system where pharmacy benefit managers promote products with high list prices and deep discount coupons that help them attract customers. But this system puts in difficulty those who cannot access the discounts.

For insulin, the differential is extreme. In 2013, average discounts for long-acting insulin were around 2-4%. But six years later, the discounts were nearly 80%, according to a Senate Finance Committee investigation.

The Senate proposal already has the support of some major diabetes advocacy groups, including the American Diabetes Association and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Right now we have a broken system, where people with diabetes can pay $300 or more for a vial of insulin while others in the healthcare system get discounts, said Cynthia Rice, chief executive. mission strategy at JDRF. The INSULIN Act will take important steps for the diabetes community.

What this legislation and leadership provides is a more comprehensive solution that addresses the multiple factors that lead to insulin unaffordability, said Robert Gabbay, chief scientist at ADA. This legislation is what people with diabetes across the country need.

Search for intermediary

Pharmacy benefit managers are an invisible part of the drug pricing system with enormous influence. Intermediaries negotiate discounts and fees with drug manufacturers and create lists of drugs covered by insurance and reimburse pharmacies. The largest drug benefit managers are vertically integrated with large health insurance companies.

Their role in the drug pricing system has come under intense federal scrutiny, both in Senate insulin legislation and elsewhere.

The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the industry. Republican members of the House Education and Labor Committee recently asked the Government Accountability Office to study PBMs and their role in the supply chain.

And the Senate Commerce Committee recently approved legislation for the senses. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., which would give the FTC more oversight power over PBMs and compel them to report on pharmacy prices and fees.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a group that represents PBMs, opposes this legislation. The group says PBMs play an important role in lowering drug costs and hold drugmakers accountable for rising drug prices.

Only drugmakers set prices, PBMs negotiate discounts to get the lowest net cost, said Kristin Bass, head of policy and external affairs at the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, in a statement to the FTC.

