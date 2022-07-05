Five Guys launches Americana-themed clothing in the UK





British fans of the iconic American burger chain Five Guys can now get their hands on the brand’s merchandise.

The product line reflects the classic Americana aesthetic: varsity jackets, sweatshirts, red checkered white socks and hoodies.

Five Guys unveiled a new product online on Monday, July 4th, American Independence Day.

The collection ranges from black and white embroidered varsity jackets and branded sweatshirts to Five Guys milkshake t-shirts, custom beanies and baseball caps.

According to Five Guys, the varsity jacket pays tribute to Arlington, Virginia, where the brand was first founded in 1986.

Prices start at 10 for socks and 75 for varsity jackets. T-shirts are 20 each, sweatshirts are 35, and hoodies are 45.

(Five Guys)

Each prize also features a block graphic of the iconic Five Guys logo.

(Five Guys)

The collection arrived as varsity jackets and other college Americana styles became a fashion watchmaker’s staple.

One of the most prominent designers to include the Varsity jacket was the late Virgil Abloh, whose final show took place in March at Paris Fashion Week for Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2022 show.

(Five Guys)

The designer, who died on November 28, 2021, showed off a red and cream varsity jacket and a blue version at his show.

Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winder Menswear Fall 2022 collection also features a purple and white varsity jacket with LV inscriptions.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their son.

(Getty Images)

The jacket was later worn by A$AP Rocky when she posed with Rihanna and her growing baby bump at a Fenty Beauty event in February.

Rocky is a longtime fan of varsity jackets and regularly wears both vintage and new designer pieces.

Supermodel Bella Hadid was recently spotted wearing a navy blue national team jacket while traveling to New York, as was Danish fashion stylist Emili Sindlev wearing a navy and mustard yellow version at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

