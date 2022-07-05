Payroll Transparency Project Shows Discrepancy Across UK Gaming Wages





A spreadsheet set to encourage greater pay transparency in the UK gaming industry has revealed the average salaries of people working in different roles and sectors.

This effort was led by Sally Blake from indie studio Silent Games, Gemma Cooper, Communications Manager for Media Molecule, and Chris Filip, Project Manager for Creative England.

This spreadsheet gathered nearly 1,300 entries from industry experts and used the data to calculate average salaries for nearly 50 roles across seven skill levels: Intern, Junior, Intermediate, Senior, Leader, and Director. and executives.

For example, according to the sheet, the average salary for a junior game designer is £26,000, a senior level is £44,000 and a supervisor level is £87,000.

The data shows that overall, the lowest-paying role is QA, paying an average of £21,000 for juniors, £27,000 for seniors and £35,000 for leaders. Audio design, 3D art, and journalism positions also had lower average salaries.

Meanwhile, the highest-paying roles are online programming, averaging £30,000 for interns, £70,000 for seniors and £90,000 for leadership roles. Other high-paying roles include business development, data analysis, and production.

“We’ve created a new payroll spreadsheet to make it easy for people to find pay gaps across areas such as training, location and level of experience,” Blake nodded to a previous project that Weather led, and told GamesIndustry.biz. Said. Lottie Bevan from the Factory. “Payroll transparency is something the industry is slowly getting used to, and we hope that a resource like this will help provide workers with a very basic benchmark or discussion point.

“While not addressing or resolving long-term pay discrepancies, we hope that this community-led initiative will serve as a tool to help foster a healthy discussion of pay. There have already been many contributions to the spreadsheet. We appreciate your suggestions for future improvements.”

The team is still receiving submissions for sheets via Google Forms, and the average changes based on new additions to the data.

