Male and female academics rewarded for their performance on and off the pitch





It was a celebration night on Thursday when our Football and Education Scholarship Program opened its annual awards evening at the Beacon of Light.

The Foundation of Lights Football Scholarship offers talented footballers aged 16-18 the opportunity to represent Sunderland AFC and earn nationally recognized qualifications through an extensive football and educational program.

Our unique partnership with Sunderland College allows us to provide a high-quality dual career path to the ambitious footballers of the Northeast region.

Always at a monumental event, our male and female Scholars gather at the premier community hub for a night to honor their achievements on and off the pitch.

Check out all the winners below.

boy soccer downhill

Learner of the Year – Matthew Selling

Learning Attitude Award – Ethan Hall

Players Players – Prem – Liam Arthur

Players Player – NE Champion – Charlie Upperton

Player Player – NW Champion – Ethan Hall

boy soccer bed

Learner of the Year – Conor Wiles

Learning Attitude Award – Matthew Heocheon

Player Player – Cat1 – Rob Woodroffe-Brown

Player Player – Cat2 – George Mosley

Player Player – Cat3 – Matty Valentine

women’s soccer

Learner of the Year – Layla Huskisson

Learning Attitude Award – Emily Brown

Player’s Player – Millie Horner

Overall

Kevin Ball Award – Austin Sparks

Season Goals – Ethan Hunter

Long Service Award – Ethan Hunter, Darren Hunter, Ethan Neal, Kian Devlin-Johnston, Ayo Klass, Ethan Hall, Luke Thomas, Fletcher Walker, Walter Madarani

Congratulations to everyone who won.

