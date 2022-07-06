Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six during US 4th of July parade





HIGHLAND PARK, United States (July 5): Police arrested a suspect on Monday after a mass shooting left six dead during a United States Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb , casting a shadow over the country’s most patriotic holiday.

Robert Crimo, 22, was identified as a ‘person of interest’ and became the target of a massive manhunt through the town of Highland Park in Illinois, where a gunman on the roof with a high-powered rifle transformed a family-oriented 4th of July parade celebration. in a scene of death and trauma.

Shooting into holiday crowds, the shooter sparked scenes of utter chaos as panicked onlookers ran for their lives, leaving behind a parade route littered with chairs, abandoned balloons and personal belongings.

Emergency officials said about two dozen people, including children, were treated for gunshot wounds, some in critical condition.

After a brief car chase, Crimo was taken into custody “without incident”, Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen told reporters.

Earlier, police warned he was armed and “very dangerous”. A Chicago musician of the same age and name goes by the stage nickname “Awake the Rapper” online.

The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

And it cast a veil over America’s Independence Day, in which cities and towns across the country hold similar parades and people – many dressed in variations on the American flag – hold demonstrations. barbecues, attend sporting events and gather for fireworks.

“We were getting ready to walk down the street and then all the sudden waves of these people started running after, like running towards us. And just before it happened, we heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, and I thought it was fireworks,” Emily Prazak, who participated in the parade.

– ‘Targeted’ viewers –

Don Johnson, who attended the parade, said he initially thought the shots were a car overturning.

“And finally I heard screams from a block away and people running and carrying their kids and everything, and we ran into the gas station, and we were there for three hours,” he said. he told AFP.

“I’ve seen scenes like this over and over again on TV and in different communities, and I didn’t think it would ever happen here,” he said.

Police officials said the shooting began at 10:14 a.m., when the parade was about three-quarters of the way through.

“Looks like bystanders were targeted… So very random, very intentional and very sad,” said Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Five of the six people killed, all adults, had died at the scene. The sixth was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Dr Brigham Temple of Highland Park Hospital, where most of the victims were taken, said he had received 25 people with gunshot wounds aged between 8 and 85.

He said “four or five” children were among them, and that 16 people were later released.

Police said the shooter used a “high-powered rifle” and “evidence of firearms” was located on the roof of a nearby business.

“Everything indicates that he was inconspicuous, he was very difficult to see,” Covelli said.

A Mexican was among the victims, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

“We stand with the Chicago community in their pain and sadness over this tragedy,” he tweeted.

– 309 mass shootings so far –

President Joe Biden expressed shock and vowed to continue to fight the “epidemic of gun violence” sweeping the country.

“I’m not going to give up,” he said.

Last week, Biden signed the first major federal gun safety bill in decades, just days after the Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a basic right to carry a handgun in public. .

The deeply contentious gun control debate was reignited by two massacres in May that saw 10 black supermarket shoppers gunned down in upstate New York and 21 people, mostly young children, killed in an elementary school in Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 309 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2022 – including at least three more on July 4, but with no deaths.

“It is devastating that a celebration of America has been torn apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker told reporters on Monday.

“A day dedicated to freedom highlighted the one freedom that we as a nation refuse to defend – the freedom of our fellow citizens to live free from the daily fear of gun violence.” -AFP

Facebook Messenger Twitter WhatsApp Email Print

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.theborneopost.com/2022/07/05/police-arrest-suspect-after-gunman-kills-six-at-us-july-4-parade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos