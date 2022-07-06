The 17 Best Vegan Snacks





Which vegan snacks are the best?

Whether you’ve been completely vegan for years or just trying to cut down on dairy, eggs, and meat, finding delicious plant-based snacks is a great place to start. And the good news is that with the growing trend of vegan eating, there are plenty of crunchy, crunchy, sweet and savory vegan snacks to try.

Top Vegan Snacks Best Cheese Puffs

Exceptional Foods Exceptional Cheese Balls – Chedda

These crispy, airy cheese balls evoke childhood nostalgia, dairy-free. They’ll even turn your fingers orange, but you won’t mind when you dive back into the bag for more. Sold by Amazon

The best vegetable crisps

Rhythm Organic Cauliflower Bites

You’ll be eager to eat your veggies when they’re as crunchy and addictive as these air-dried cauliflower florets. These are lightly seasoned with sea salt, but if you prefer a bolder flavor, opt for the Buffalo Ranch version. Sold by Amazon

Best snack clusters

Clusterbucks Grain-Free Superfood Clusters

The Snickerdoodle flavor of these crunchy buckwheat bunches is subtly sweet and nicely spiced. This is a great healthy snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth without sending you into a sugar crash. The clusters are big, but there are still lots of little bits at the bottom of the bag that make a great yogurt topping. Sold by Amazon

Best Vegan Trail Mix

Toodaloo Trail Mix Variety Pack

The flavor options and ingredients in these unique trail mixes will shake up everything you thought a trail mix could be. They are spicy, sweet, savory and all made from a unique blend of nuts, seeds, dried fruits and functional ingredients such as lion’s mane and rishi for a pleasant and tasty snack. Sold by Amazon

Best lupini bean snack

Brami Lupini bean variety set

If you haven’t tried lupini beans, prepare to fall in love. These sweet, nutty beans are marinated in mild spices and contain vegetable proteins. Each small packet of Brami contains only 60 calories and 7 grams of protein. They are perfect on their own or as a salad garnish. Sold by Amazon

Best vegan yogurt

The Coconut Cult Mangos N’ Cream Coconut Probiotic Yogurt

This dairy-free yogurt is made with minimal ingredients, most of which are organic, and has a wonderfully tart, almost effervescent texture and rich, satisfying flavor. You only need a few tablespoons to reap the major probiotic benefits of this fermented breakfast or snack. Sold by Amazon

Best Vegan Superfood Popcorn

Azzizahs Herbed Green Popcorn – Original Savory Cheddar

Don’t let the green color put you off: all that seasoning means tons of flavor. This crunchy corn is coated in a spicy blend of nutritional yeast, curry powder, herbs, cayenne pepper, garlic and, of course, spirulina. Spirulina is derived from seaweed and not only does it taste great, but it’s also full of B vitamins, which can be difficult to fit into a vegan diet. Sold by Amazon

Best mushroom jerky

Eat the Change Mushroom Jerky Variety Pack

This is plant-based jerky made for meat lovers. It is tender, chewy and rich in umami flavor. Each of the three flavors (Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper, Maple Mustard and Hickory Smokehouse) are delicious as portable snacks ideal for backpacking. Sold by Amazon

Best crackers

Simple Mills Organic Seed Crackers – All

These buttery crackers get their rich flavor and crumbly texture from a blend of gluten-free flours including sunflower, pumpkin and flax seeds, cassava and tapioca. They’re flavored with a classic seasoning for any bagel for a great garlicky taste that’s great with anything from a slice of vegan cheese to guacamole. Sold by Amazon

Best spicy vegan jerky

Beyond Meat Plant-Based Jerky – Original and Teriyaki Variety Pack

You’ll love all the flavors of this meaty, flavorful plant-based jerky from meat-alternative giant Beyond Meat. The protein is made from peas and mung beans and is free of soy, gluten and GMO ingredients. Plus, there are 10 grams of protein per serving. Sold by Amazon

The best crunchy chickpeas

Saffron Road Organic Crunchy Chickpeas – Korean BBQ

These crispy seasoned chickpeas are great on their own or tossed into a salad. For more protein. They come in a range of flavors, including Buffalo, Chipotle, Sea Salt, and Korean BBQ, to suit all taste buds. Sold by Amazon

The best potato chips

Sea Salt Popchips Potato Chips

Fill up on crispy potatoes without fat overload. These light and airy chips are just as tasty straight from the bag as they are stuffed into a sandwich. Try the barbecue flavor if you like the heat. Sold by Amazon

The best sweet and salty popcorn

LesserEvil Organic Popcorn, Himalayan Sweetness

This light and healthy popcorn is certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture and contains less fat and more fiber than traditional popcorn, but all the sweet and salty flavor you crave. If you’re looking for cheesy vegan popcorn, try LesserEvils Classic Cheddah. Sold by Amazon

Best Vegan Queso

Dairy Free Cashew Queso Siete

This fluffy and smooth cheeseless queso dip is the perfect topping for nachos, tacos, and just about anything that dips. It has a melty texture that’s great hot or cold, and is flavored with tomatoes, carrots, pepper, and nutritional yeast for a bold, slightly smoky flavor. Sold by Amazon

Best Vegan Cookie Dough

Whoa Dough Edible Cookie Dough Bars Pack

Soft, gooey, and with flavors like brownie batter, sugar dusting, and chocolate chip, it’s hard to beat these cookie dough bars. They are shelf stable but retain their soft, chewy texture like homemade dough. Sold by Amazon

Best chocolate vegan snack

Undercover Quinoa Chips, Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt

These snacks are made with crispy puffed quinoa cakes coated in rich dark chocolate with a touch of sea salt. Other vegan flavors include dark chocolate and pumpkin spice and dark chocolate with blueberries for extra antioxidants. Sold by Amazon

The best vegan graham crackers

Healing Home Foods Lemon Chia Graham Bites

These adorable graham cracker-like bites taste homemade, with a buttery flavor and thick, crunchy texture, perfect for dipping in your favorite plant-based milk. They have a hint of lemon burst. Sold by Amazon

Lizzy Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their buying decisions, saving them time and money.

