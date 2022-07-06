NSW flood crisis worsens, disaster declared





Joint federal-state disaster funding has been announced for 23 flood-affected LGAs in New South Wales. -AAP Picture

Severe weather continues to batter New South Wales, with the Hunter region and the north central coast next in line for flooding as western Sydney again experiences widespread flooding.

About 50,000 people have been issued evacuation orders or warnings and several major flood alerts are in place, including for the Hawkesbury-Nepean watershed as the rivers rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology says moderate to heavy rain fell overnight in Sydney, the Central Coast and the Hunter, but will ease later on Tuesday with the weather system heading towards the mid-north coast Wednesday.

“We can expect to see some of the rivers on the Mid-North Coast respond to the rain that falls there tonight and tomorrow,” said BOM’s Jane Golding.

Flood risks for already flooded catchments will persist for weeks.

“Locations across NSW have seen 800mm in the last four days… the landscape is quite saturated at the moment and it’s going to take quite a while to dry out,” Ms Golding said.

State Emergency Services Commissioner Carlene York said resources had been directed north, with backup requested in Victoria.

“We are discussing today with the other states what might be needed over the next two days,” she said.

A further 100 members of the Australian Defense Force are expected to arrive on Wednesday and could be sent to the Hunter.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet pleaded with people to follow SES evacuation orders, saying two of the 22 flood rescues carried out overnight were in areas where people had been told to leave.

“They are also putting our volunteers at risk…if these orders are in place and your home is affected, please leave,” he said.

Ms York said residents of the Woronora River in Sydney’s south-west were caught off guard when levels rose rapidly on Monday.

‘The waters are rising very rapidly… evacuation orders had been issued several hours prior and we have received calls for evacuation assistance,’ Ms York said.

SES crews responded to another call from a person claiming to need rescue from a rooftop.

“Very disappointing…it turned out to be a hoax,” Ms York said, saying the call starved people who really needed help.

Major flooding continues along the Hawkesbury River in Windsor, Sackville, North Richmond and Wisemans Ferry northwest of Sydney.

Rivers rise in the Hunter and major flooding occurs at Bulga on the Wollombi stream.

Rains are forecast for the rest of the week, spreading north into areas still reeling from record flooding in February, March and April.

Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said about 400 people were in the state’s nine evacuation centers and 150 emergency shelters.

About 19,000 homes are without power after rising waters and damaging winds prompted energy companies to cut power.

Meanwhile, joint disaster funding has been announced for 23 affected local government areas.

Ms Cooke said it was an important step in getting support for communities and encouraged people to contact ServiceNSW to access relief.

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the Commonwealth and New South Wales governments were working to ensure affected areas received financial and other assistance as soon as possible.

“We have seen some of these affected communities be hit by flooding for the third and fourth times in 18 months, which is extremely distressing for residents,” he said.

Perrottet said the federal minister visited the state Emergency Operations Center on Monday.

“We manage the operational side, but it is extremely important that they understand what is happening on the ground,” he said.

