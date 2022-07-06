Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, but top targets remain unchanged





The PA understands that Chelsea will remain a top transfer target while considering the transfer possibilities of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The Blues are still hoping to close the deal quickly for the current Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, and negotiations with Leeds Brazil striker Raphinha are ongoing.

Chelsea are said to have been solicited through intermediaries for offers for Manchester United Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain Neymar.

Chelsea hope to finalize the transfer of Raheem Sterling (Mike Egerton/PA) from Manchester City.

The new president and interim sports director Todd Boehly is thought to have taken an interest in the star power of two of the world’s most recognizable figures in gaming.

However, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to have the upper hand on whether the Stamford Bridge club will continue any initial interest going forward.

Manchester United’s position is that they do not sell the 37-year-old Portuguese amulet Ronaldo, but Blues general manager Bolly is believed to have met with agent Jorge Mendes to talk about several players.

While Tuchel is understood to be a keen follower of Ronaldos’ clear talent, Chelsea are pursuing a forward and tactical approach based on fluidity and movement.

So Romelu Lukakus’ difficulties in a Tuchel-led Chelsea setting could point to potential problems similar to Ronaldo’s.

Thomas Tuchel is said to have had a good personal relationship with Neymar (Nick Potts/PA).

Neymar is another superstar known to make a design move this summer, and Chelsea are thought to have been offered a chance to move forward for PSG.

Former PSG manager Tuchel has always been known to have maintained a good relationship with Neymar in his personal life.

However, the 30-year-old Chelsea move will look like a long shot at this stage.

It is understood that Rapinas’ first choice for a move from Leeds has been Barcelona for a while, but Catalans still have to match Chelsea’s offer for the 25-year-old.

It is understood that Chelsea continue to evaluate the moves of Sterling and Rapinha over other strikers, with the situation surrounding Ronaldo and Neymar being considered separate from existing negotiations.

