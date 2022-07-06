A colleague was faced with countless questions from 999 call handlers while his wife was lying in her arms and dying.





A prominent scientist has revealed how he was faced with countless questions after calling for an ambulance while his wife was dying in her arms.

Prominent broadcaster and infertility expert Lord Winston said that wasting time is very important when seconds are important to treat cardiac arrest.

A Labor colleague said he was deeply shocked when he heard in the Senate that the delayed arrival of paramedics was killing thousands of people.

It has been criticized for being able to hand over patients and delays in getting ambulances back on the road to pick up new calls.

In the room Sir Winston said: A few months ago when her wife was dying in her arms, I called 999 service.

The man who answered the phone asked me some questions and asked me to count my heartbeats per minute.

That waste of time matters. If you have a heart attack, it only takes a few seconds.

I had to stop the heart massage I was giving my wife until emergency services arrived, but of course I haven’t received a call yet.

When the man eventually withdrew, it was clear that he had not been trained to ask the right questions.

He added: The Minister told the House of Representatives that there is adequate training for those who respond to these calls at these urgent times when dealing with anyone who may recognize that a close relative is dying, and that the latter can be heard. Can you convince me? talking on the phone?

Very dangerous and very difficult.

The last thing we hear when we die is usually the voice of someone with us.

Thanking a colleague for sharing his very personal story, Health Minister Lord Kamall said:

He added: Perhaps in that case the person was trained to ask specific questions to determine how serious or urgent it was, but it was clearly inappropriate. I’ll take the case back to the department and see if I can get an answer.

Raising the issue of delayed ambulance deliveries, Norwood Green’s Labor colleague and former BBC governor Young-kyung highlighted another member who had to wait nearly six hours for emergency assistance after his son suffered a stroke.

He said: Literally thousands of people are dying while we are sitting in this room. why? Because paramedics are waiting for bed with trolleys in the hospital.

He added: But still we don’t seem to be treating this as an urgent matter.

It’s a national shame and we want the Minister’s assurance that real action must be taken.

In response, Lord Kamall pointed to the NHS Action Plan for Urgent and Emergency Care, which includes more space for paramedics, recruiting and retaining staff, and A&E departments.

The Minister added: I understand he thinks it is unsatisfactory, but we have been hit by the epidemic and we are working to recover and we have plans.

Conservative colleague Sir Tugendart told the chamber how he lost consciousness last week when he collapsed on a bicycle near Parliament.

He said: Paramedics arrived very quickly from St. Thomas by bike, but there was no ambulance.

I was very grateful to the police who took me to St Thomas and entrusted me with A&E.

Sir Kamall said: I am glad to see that he has recovered.

