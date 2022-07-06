NHS Attempts Drone Delivery of Chemotherapy Drugs





The NHS will use drones to deliver chemotherapy drugs to speed up delivery of essential medicines.

Drone technology hopes to one day allow doctors to place same-day delivery orders for medicines and medical equipment from anywhere in the country.

A pilot plan to evaluate the use of drone technology in healthcare services begins.

The trial will see drones deliver chemotherapy drugs from a pharmacy at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust to St Marys Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

Drones will reduce delivery times to the Isle of Wight from 4 hours to 30 minutes. Because one flight replaces two car trips and one hovercraft or ferry trip.

NHS England officials said some doses have a short shelf life, making chemotherapy difficult to transport.

Officials add that not only will it save time and money, but the new delivery method launched in partnership with technology company Apian will provide a better option for island-dwelling cancer patients who must travel to the mainland for treatment.

The drone program will initially be tested on the Isle of Wight and then on Northumbria.

Amanda Pritchard, CEO of NHS England, announced the pilot as Health Services celebrated its 74th birthday on 5 July.

She said: Delivering chemotherapy by drone is another remarkable advance for cancer patients and how the NHS won’t do it to reduce costs and carbon emissions while helping people get the care they need as quickly as possible. shows.

From smartwatches to managing Parkinson’s disease to innovative prostate treatments to providing the world’s most expensive drugs to NHS patients, it was another year of remarkable innovation in the way healthcare delivers care and care.

As the NHS turns 74, the pace of change and improvement across health care is accelerating, as our fantastic staff seeks to make the most of life-changing advances to improve patients’ lives, as promised in the NHS long-term plan. It is clear that there is. .

Darren Cattell, CEO of Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said: The island has a long history of innovation. We are excited to continue that tradition by leveraging the latest technology to overcome the challenges we face and provide the best possible service to our patients.

Although we are still in relatively early stages, the use of drones to transport medical supplies is a concept that has fundamental and positive implications for both the NHS and patients across the UK and the Isle of Wight. It is an honor to be involved in this innovative project.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “We want the UK to become a world leader in cancer treatment and we want the latest technology to deliver chemotherapy by drones to make it faster and more equitable for patients to receive treatment wherever they live.

As the NHS turns 74, innovations like this will help patients improve access to lifesaving care while ensuring the NHS makes the most of the record money it has invested in eliminating the Covid backlog.

