STUC Youth Conference Fights Capitalism





The 82nd Annual STUC Youth Conference sent a strong message of solidarity with the RMT last weekend when young workers’ delegations representing 12 trade unions across Scotland came together to set new priorities.

The conference adopted a resolution supporting Network Rail workers’ fight against wage repression, deprivation of conditions, extortion of pensions, threats of forced layoffs, and recent attacks on the establishment of the media designed to bring down our movement and our class.

Clearly, young workers will not be easily drawn to the cynical divide-and-conquer tactics deployed by contactless, anti-worker governments and media in the service of capital.

The conflict is about the collective rights and future of all workers, and for this reason, representatives unanimously urged the STUC Youth Committee to develop a strategy to maximize young people’s participation in struggle and future strike action.

The freedom to organize and to withdraw from work as a last resort must be upheld as a fundamental human right. Especially in the UK right now, there are workers affected by some of Europe’s most regressive anti-union laws.

Raising workers’ awareness of the true power we have in our work is the key to rebuilding our confidence as a class. Direct action, such as strikes, demonstrates the historical need for those in power in collective organizations.

First, the railroad workers with their heads on the railings demonstrate this. They emboldened workers to vote for further strikes this summer in various sectors, signaling that the RMT rail conflict represents the entire movement, not just a moment.

Young workers’ intentions to harness this energy in the long-term struggle against the cost of living and the climate emergency was the overarching topic of the conference, with a long-term campaign commitment to the international socialist Green New Deal most prominently.

The urgent need to intensify labor disputes with an angry mass movement was presented in a speech invited by STUC Secretary-General Roz Foyers to address mental health, cost of living, apprenticeship, technology and automation, sexual harassment and gender-based violence, refugee solidarity and climate justice throughout the weekend.

The panel session and important resolutions highlighted the need to eradicate a culture of opposition from the trade union movement in its ranks.

A culture that minimizes and normalizes sexual harassment and violence permeates all institutions and even progressive movements in capitalist society.

Sexual harassment and violence are not separate issues of equality from the collective bargaining agenda, as are other industry issues of power and control.

Failure to resolve this is regressive to the class struggle. You cannot build a mass movement with a workforce without self-confidence.

Therefore, organizing mental health around young workers is also a top priority. We are increasingly bearing the industrial, social and economic burdens as well as the psychological burdens of capitalist domination.

It shouldn’t be controversial to say that low morale comes from low living standards. Thoughts are not independent of matter. Material conditions directly affect the way we think.

To assume that mental health problems are caused by chemical imbalances in the brain ignores the role played by disparities in wealth in society.

Raising mental health awareness among young workers should be part of our political awareness.

Include mental health education in STUC’s political education strategy. Lobbying the Scottish government to make rent pressure zones mandatory in all local authorities across the country.

Organize apprenticeships. Emphasizes the link between non-regular workers and sexual harassment. The struggle for workers-led just transformation, democratic public ownership and worker control in sectors critical to decarbonization: these are just some of the campaign promises of the work plan from the 2022 STUC Youth Conference.

