How secure is Aotearoa’s accounting software data?





A Xero study published in December 2021 found that ICT spending for New Zealand businesses has grown significantly compared to pre-epidemic levels.

Titled ‘Speed ​​Up: SMEs Technology Adoption and Usage Trends’, this study collected anonymous data from more than 300,000 SMEs across New Zealand, Australia and the UK and considered statistics related to aspects such as digitization practices and app usage. , economic growth rate and total expenditure.

New Zealand businesses increased their ICT spending by 25%. In contrast, the UK grew 20% and Australia 13%. Both the UK and Australia had higher spending rates in individual categories within the data, but New Zealand ranked first overall.

Small businesses in New Zealand reported higher gross sales levels, leading to higher sales and payouts and fewer job losses during the pandemic. As a result, the report identified significantly higher ICT spending than Australia and the UK as a key to New Zealand’s success.

“This shows that small businesses in New Zealand, Australia and the UK are embracing technology to adapt to the changing operating environment and realize the benefits that cloud accounting and digital tools offer,” Xero says, citing the study.

“We are also seeing governments around the world adopting initiatives to encourage small businesses to move to the cloud as technology drives greater economic productivity.”

Business.govt.nz is part of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and helps small businesses comply with government standards by providing information and advice through specially tailored tools and resources. We do this by working with New Zealand government agencies, private sector businesses and organizations to identify the challenges and solutions SMEs face.

According to the website, small businesses, contractors and self-employed people must keep their tax records for at least seven years if they need to be audited and shared with the IRS. Records you should keep include invoices, receipts, small amounts of cash, vehicle logs, payroll books, bank records, asset registers and depreciation schedules, and emails arranging business meetings if travel expenses to other cities or countries are part of your claim. .

This means that data at risk of theft doesn’t have to be recent data, potentially leaving your business exposed to data breaches years ago. Combining this with increased utilization, it’s worth asking how secure your accounting software data is.

KPMG Cybersecurity Services Partner Philip Whitmore said there are a number of potential risks to private sector businesses when someone uses accounting software, such as making unauthorized payments or disclosing information about customers.

“Whether you manage your accounting systems in-house or use a cloud-based system, the security risks are similar,” says Whitmore.

Ultimately, Xero says, accessing accounting software from more devices and locations will increase the risk of malware intercepting your login information.

“This risk can be mitigated by logging in only from known devices and setting up two-factor authentication for all services,” says Xero.

As the company continues to expand its 3 million current subscribers worldwide, Xero says it must continue to train and support to ensure that customer data is just as secure as the Xero platform itself.

“We see ourselves as stewards of customer data, and we take our responsibilities very seriously,” Xero adds.

“But we all play a role in keeping Xero secure, including our customers. From multi-factor authentication and password hygiene controls on customer accounts to data encryption and regular security audits, these are all small but important things small businesses need to reduce risk.”

Whitmore adds that having strong security must be a top priority for any business or individual to trust cloud-based accounting systems as data.

“This is usually achieved by reviewing independent reports on security. This style of report is commonly referred to as a Service Organization Control (SOC) report,” Whitmore says.

“Aside from that, we need to ensure that we are using all available security features (multi-factor authentication is required) and have strong internal control processes in place for areas such as user management, payment authorization and change management. Supplier records.”

CERT NZ assists businesses impacted or likely to be affected by cybersecurity incidents with advice and information designed to strengthen strong cybersecurity practices at the enterprise level.

Organizations say 65% ​​of reported cybersecurity incidents could have been prevented if two-factor authentication had existed.

According to CERT NZ, two-factor authentication (2FA) is a simple yet strong security step that can be used across businesses to protect email accounts, bank accounts, financial systems and customer data.

2FA works by providing a uniquely generated code when a user attempts to sign in, which can be sent to their phone or used through an authenticator app.

Multi-factor authentication is a variant of the same process and, in the case of Xero, “provides a second layer of security that prevents anyone from accessing your Xero account, even if you know your password.”

The Australian Taxation Office recently mandated multi-factor authentication (MFA), which has resulted in significant reductions in account takeovers in Australia.

Seeing this, Xero has ordered all of its customers worldwide, including New Zealand, to implement MFA.

We also launched Xero Verify, a self-certifying app, to make the platform more secure and intuitive.

“As part of this work, security and training awareness managers are running customer webinars, writing materials, and engaging in ongoing conversations with Xero customers,” says Xero.

“Xero Central also has a dedicated hub with security-related resources.”

Xero says security is a critical component of their business and, like any other online service, they continue to be vigilant to ensure that the data on the platform is secure.

“Our dedicated security team has a critical work program that takes a multi-tiered approach to ensuring the security of our products and the platforms on which they reside securely host trusted customer data,” adds Xero.

This includes investments in areas such as using advanced industrial security tools, conducting external audits to ensure compliance with international standards, and prioritizing data safety.

When it comes to attacks, Whitmore focuses on stealing passwords or convincing users to change vendor bank accounts, typically through actions such as phishing.

At the end of the day, he adds, when using accounting software, personal responsibility is just as important as anything else.

“these [attacks] It’s not about the accounting software, it’s about how you use it and how robust your internal control processes are.”

