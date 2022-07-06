Saunter through Spain and Pottery through Provence: Last-minute walking holidays available in Europe





Every week, our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at the glitzy holiday theme and does everything we can to make sure you don’t have to. This week: Last minute walking vacation.

Fresh air and fantastic views await on last-minute walking holidays that are still available across Europe.

And you don’t have to carry a huge backpack with all your gear to enjoy them.

Walks: The Carter Company offers a self-guided Potter Through Provence vacation through postcard-pretty villages like Bonnieux (pictured).

Some vacations are based on a single hotel, so you can unpack and follow a carefully chosen route each day, while others take you to different hotels throughout the week and taxi your luggage as you walk between them.

Breakfast is always included and some offer dinner and picnic lunches.

Choose a small group vacation, serviced by a tour leader, or opt for a self-guided tour that provides detailed directions and allows you to set your pace.

Fragrant: A Potter Through Provence vacation offers a relaxing day walk within nine miles of winding vineyards, lavender fields and cedar forests.

Based in Europe (and UK) boutiques, 4-star and 5-star hotels, Working Holidays is the specialty of Buckinghamshire-based The Carter Company.

A 7-night self-guided route on a Potter Through Provence vacation through Provence passes through postcard-pretty villages such as Gordes, Lacoste, Bonnieux and Lourmarin.

Less than 9 miles of leisurely daily walks winding through vineyards, lavender fields and cedar forests. You will pass by ruins of castles, Romanesque monasteries and castles with views from the snowy Alps to the Mediterranean.

1,715 pp + the cost of the flight (the-carter-company.com).

Expect an equally civilized time in Tuscany on a responsible tour walk and wine tasting vacation. A small group tour led by a local guide that includes Siena, San Gimignano and Florence.

The first two days of light walks end with a tasting in the vineyards of Chianti, and the third day includes a guided walk through the vineyards and a short course at the Tuscan wine school. Costs from 1,449pp including flights (responsibletravel.com).

Wine tasting is an equally large part of an Inn Travels Valley Of Gold vacation in Portugal. The week-long journey begins in Porto by train to Piñao on the banks of the Douro River, a golden river famous for its amazing reflection of the water at sunset. Just a ten-mile walk each day passes vineyards, villages and forest valleys, where you’ll find a mix of elegant country houses and four-star hotels.

Your Inn Travels Valley Of Gold vacation in Portugal begins with a train ride on the banks of the Douro (aka River of Gold), famous for its amazingly reflective water (above).

1,195pp + the cost of the flight (inntravel.co.uk).

A 7-night self-guided walking tour on Lake Como with Headwater requires a little more stamina. Most days, you’ll hike to the hilltop village and make a pilgrimage through ancient mule tracks and peach trees, waterfalls and mossy valleys. In the evening, you can dine under the stars (George Clooney owns a house nearby) in the lakeside villages of Torno, Varenna and Bellagio.

Cost of 1,299 pp and flights (headwater.com).

A small group Walking The Corfu Trail vacation takes you through olive and cedar forests to the beach made famous by the ITV series The Durrells.

Headwater’s Self-Guided Walking at Lake Como On your vacation, you’ll spend an evening in the lakeside town of Torno.

At night, the group and guide dine together in an attached room in a family-run beachfront taverna. Cost of 655 pp and a flight (explore.co.uk).

Alternatively, Pura Aventura offers an 8-day, self-guided tour of the villages of southern Spain, including accommodation at a converted watermill. The last day of the Villages Of Andalusia Inn To Inn Walking Holiday promises a menu featuring local specialties at lunchtime.

1,140pp + the cost of the flight (pura-aventura.com).

