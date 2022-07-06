The only way to solve the current situation in Libya is to hold elections: Sisi, Menfi – Diplomacy – Egypt





Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi (right) and Libyan President Mohammed Al Menfi (left). file picture

This was confirmed in a phone call on Monday, in addition to expelling all foreign troops and mercenaries from Libyan territory to implement a political agreement in Libya.

The two leaders also agreed that the solution to the Libyan crisis must come from the Libyan people themselves.

El-Sisi also said that Egypt will continue to spare no effort to provide aid in all its forms to Libya so that Egypt can achieve national reconciliation and end all political conflicts.

Al-Menfi particularly appreciated El-Sisi’s efforts to support Libya by contributing to the restoration of state institutions, the unification of the Libyan Armed Forces, and the transfer of Egyptian development experience to Libya.

He also expressed gratitude for Egypt’s heartfelt support to Libya as an extension of the brotherhood that unites the two countries, the statement said.

Libya has been embroiled in a series of raging protests over the past few days, with hundreds of people speaking out against the political class and deteriorating economic conditions.

The protests came a day after Libya’s parliamentary leaders and another Tripoli-based legislature failed to reach an agreement on holding the elections at a UN arbitration summit in Geneva on Thursday.

A week ago, talks were held in Cairo between the Tripoli-based High Council and the Eastern-based House of Representatives (HoR) to reach an agreement on a constitutional amendment, but also ended without a breakthrough.

The presidential and parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for December last year, were meant to close the UN-led peace process after the last major violence in 2020.

However, the election was not held due to a deep disagreement between the rival power centers of the East and West over the legal basis of several candidates and polls.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri said at a news conference on Sunday that recent tensions in Libya are a sign that many in Libya are dissatisfied with the country’s continued crisis and halting political and electoral campaigns.

Shoukry also said Egypt supported a UN-mediated Libyan dialogue, which brought two rival camps together and was a decision made at the time, but after an agreed period of time, the decision is no longer applicable.

“We should have been on time and respectful,” Shoukry told reporters at the meeting.

Over the past few years, Egypt has worked with Libyan officials to find a political solution to a long-standing crisis in its western neighbor and help restore order through elections.

Egypt has also hosted a series of conferences to bridge the gap between the various Libyan political parties and promote dialogue.

In June, Cairo hosted the latest meeting between the Libyan East-West military powers (also known as the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission) to unify Libya’s armed forces and provide an opportunity for the Libyan Constitutional Track Committee to reach an agreement . About the draft constitution of Libya.

But political tensions are escalating as Libya’s eastern-based HoR withdrew its confidence in February after the National Unity Government (GNU) led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dveyba failed to hold a presidential election in February.

The HoR then formed a new government led by Fathi Bashagha, a move welcomed by Egypt, which has repeatedly called for a timely election in Libya. However, Dbeibah refused to transfer power except for the elected government.

In May, Cairo held intensive talks with Libyan and international parties to prevent military expansion in Tripoli after clashes between militants when Basha entered the capital to try to take power.

