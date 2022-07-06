Thin Blue Line: Significantly Reduced Number of Applications to Join the Scottish Police





According to figures published by Justice and Social Issues magazine 1919, there were 2,237 applications in 2021/22, down from 5,611 the previous year and 4,228 in 2019/20.

On Friday, the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) launched its most outspoken action protest in 100 years as officers withdrew their goodwill in a pay dispute.

Although it is legally prohibited for the police to engage in industrial action, they do not start work early or take wireless equipment home after working hours.

Sign up for the daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter. New recruits are exhausted and ready to serve, but new applications to join Police Scotland have been cut by more than half.

Additional talks between the SPF and the Scottish government are scheduled to take place over three days this week.

SPF Secretary General Calum Steele said: “Police is clearly becoming less attractive as a career choice. This could result in issues related to a reduced number of police officers putting more strain on salaries, funds and available resources.

We are aware that there is currently a very active job market in the UK and the police service is competing with a variety of other professions and industries.

Clearly, issues with salaries, compensation and flexibility are contributing to the decline in the number of applications.

Former police officer Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said the application figures show a sharp decline in the number of people interested in a police career. She said: This type of job involves handling high levels of pressure and demands. From employee surveys, we know that police officers and employees struggle with fatigue, stress and mental health issues. Likewise, despite the increasing number of violent crimes, they are lack of resources, loss of valuable private expertise, and reliance on outdated IT systems. This will only get worse as another SNP cut is scheduled. It goes without saying that it doesn’t seem like an attractive profession.

However, Scottish Police Commissioner Simon Wright has encouraged interested people to pursue a police career.

He said the police service, like many other large organizations, has been coping with the impact of COVID-19 over the past two years and has limited hiring and training for a period of time.

However, despite the pandemic, we continued to recruit people to commit to Police Scotland and importantly, we have successfully met all recruitment recruitments.

Since the beginning of 2022, we have received 1,755 new applications and increased our police recruitment by 50%, with approximately 300 new officers joining the police with each recruitment.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish government said: The number of police officers in Scotland has increased significantly compared to 2007, with Scotland having approximately 32 officers per 10,000 population, compared to approximately 23 officers per 10,000 population in England and Wales, compared to approximately 23 officers per 10,000 population in England and Wales. It is relatively advantageous compared to the region.

It is normal for the number of officers to fluctuate and the current figure was impacted by the use of the Police Scotland Training College as a base for British police officers during Cop26 and the continued impact of coronavirus restrictions.

Despite the UK government’s austerity measures, we have increased police funding annually since 2016/17 and have invested more than $10 billion in policing since the establishment of Police Scotland in 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/crime/the-thin-blue-line-massive-drop-in-the-number-of-applications-to-join-police-scotland-3754949 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos