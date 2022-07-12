The euro is on the verge of parity with the US dollar on fears of recession





A financial trader monitors data on computer screens as a desktop television displays Euro banknotes at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany.

Martin Leiss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The euro hovered near parity with the US dollar on Tuesday, as the euro zone’s energy supply crisis and economic woes continue to depress the common currency.

The euro was trading down 0.2% at around $1.002 in morning trading in London, erasing earlier losses that pushed the single currency to the brink of parity with the dollar.

Fears of a recession have risen in recent weeks due to growing uncertainty over the bloc’s energy supply, with Russia threatening to further cut gas flows to Germany and the wider continent.

Russia on Monday temporarily suspended gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for annual summer maintenance work. The pipeline is the largest gas import infrastructure in Europe, transporting around 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The planned suspension of gas flows for 10 days has fueled fears of a permanent cut in supplies, which could derail the region’s winter supply preparations and exacerbate a gas crisis.

“It’s a key and obvious psychological level that’s very much at risk here,” Jeremy Stretch, head of G-10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Market, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” on Tuesday.

Stretch said the prospect of the euro falling below that level reflected growing recession fears in the eurozone.

The ECB in a “very, very difficult position”

The prospect of a deeper economic slowdown has also cast doubt on the ability of the European Central Bank to tighten monetary policy aggressively enough to contain record inflation without worsening the economic crisis.

“The ECB is in a very, very difficult position. You could say the ECB was quite late in ending its bond purchases but also in considering monetary policy tightening,” Stretch said.

He added that while the ECB “clearly missed a trick” at its last meeting, medium-term inflation expectations have fallen back towards the central bank’s target threshold.

“It is a sign that, perhaps, in the medium to long term, these inflation expectations do not necessarily become materially unanchored, but it is clear, from an ECB policy point of view, that the need to act and act quickly is clear,” Stretch said.

Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said the weak euro could give European companies a boost ahead of the upcoming second-quarter earnings season.

“Twelve months ago the euro was above $1.20 and now we’re obviously very close to parity, so there’s a tailwind to earnings right now, but I see that as a positive offset. compared to some of the other negative factors that are brewing,” Secker told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe.”

“At the moment, we expect the second quarter earnings season to probably end on a strong beat,” he added.

