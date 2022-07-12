UK Heatwave: The Weather Service has issued a rare yellow weather warning as temperatures rise to 35 degrees Celsius.





ITV news reporter Neil Connery reported this week that an amber weather warning has been issued for extreme heat across the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures.

As the UK prepares for highs of 35C (95F) this weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a rare amber-weather extreme heat warning.

A warning for exceptionally high temperatures has been issued on and after Sunday, July 17th. The amber warning highlights the potential for adverse health effects on the public as well as the most vulnerable.

So far Britain’s hottest day is expected for Monday, with mercury expected to hit 33 degrees in southern England. Temperatures are expected to form over most of England and Wales later this week and into the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures in the southeast could exceed 35 degrees Celsius and more widely in the alert areas that cover eastern England and Wales, over 32 degrees Celsius.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said, “The high temperature could continue into early next week, and an extension of the warning will be considered in the next few days.”

The traffic light weather warning system is used by the Meteorological Administration. The lowest rating is yellow, which means people should be careful. Amber means readiness. The amber warning was issued before Storm Eunice, which brought gusts of 120 mph in February. UK and Ireland.

People enjoy the warm weather on Brighton Beach in West Sussex. Source: Gareth Fuller/PA

Where do yellow warnings apply?

East Midlands

east of england

London

southeast england

northeast england

north west england

south west england

Wales

West Midlands

Yorkshire and Humber

Weather models suggest that temperatures in the UK are unlikely to reach 40C next weekend, but could break the current UK temperature record of 38.7C set in Cambridge in July 2019.

However, a spokesperson for the National Weather Service takes computer modeling into account when making predictions and believes that the warmest weather will never reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s statement said, “The potential for adverse health effects across the population is not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, but could result in serious illness or life-threatening.

“Government advice is that 999 services should only be used in emergencies. If you need health advice rather than an emergency, seek advice from 111.

It is likely that you will need a significant change in your work practices and daily life.

“Similarly more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers are likely to increase the risk of water safety accidents.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Road delays and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations of rail and air travel, and even moderate delays can cause serious welfare problems for those experiencing them.

City council is advising people to take precautions amid soaring temperatures.

The Local Government Association (LGA), representing the Parliaments of England and Wales, has recommended that people enjoy the sun safely and screen those who may be more vulnerable, including the elderly and those with heart and respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, water companies are urging people not to waste water during the heatwave this week.

A woman sits on a park bench and reads a heron watching herons shade near a fountain in Kensington Gardens, South London. Source: James Manning/PA

The supplier said higher demand and irresponsible use in hot weather could prevent people from running water through the faucet.

This is not because of water scarcity, but because businesses cannot process water quickly enough to keep up with demand.

They urged people to look for alternatives to cooling off than taking a cold shower, including a dip in the local pool or ocean.

Experts have warned that the UK needs to adapt urgently to a future with more heatwaves, adding that heatwaves have a greater potential impact than other extreme climates such as flooding.

