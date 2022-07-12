Prime Day 2022 is now taking place in the UK: Here are the best deals





Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now in full swing in the UK and there has never been a better chance to check out these absolutely amazing discounts. For starters, you can now get a PS5-compatible 1GB SSD with heatsink for just $99. It’s a really good deal. Don’t miss out on this opportunity. My favorite Audible shopping event is now Prime members with a 3-month membership for free.

I’m doing my best to get through all the noise and give you the best deals this Prime Day and I’ve left some handy navigation links below if you’d like to jump into your preferred deals category (PS5, 4K TV). , game trading, etc.). See below for all the best Prime Day deals right now, and be sure to follow @IGNUKDeals for more updates.

TL;DR – My Favorite Prime Day Deal (UK)

If you’re in a hurry, here’s a quick TL;DR of my favorite deals you don’t want to miss during the 48 Hour Prime Day Sale in the UK.

live now

See all 2022 Prime Day deals here

On sale July 12-13, 48 hours.

View on Amazon

prime day

WD BLACK SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink (PS5 or PC)

Best price.

View on Amazon

prime day

Audible (3 months membership)

Prime members are free.

View on Amazon: UK’s Best Prime Day PS5 SSD Deals

I’m selling my favorite mass-selling WD Black 1TB SSD and Heatsink for just 99.64. This is an incredible discount and the best deal I’ve seen on a 1TB drive recently was 125. You can also get the 2TB version for the 164 (without the heatsink). This is an absolutely unbelievable deal considering it crossed 230 last week.

One of these is a must-buy for anyone who hasn’t upgraded their PS5 SSD yet. Not only that, but the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB with heatsink also dropped to 95.99. Hello PlayStation fans!

prime day

WD BLACK SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink

Best price.

View on Amazon

prime day

WD BLACK SN850 500GB SSD with heatsink

Best price.

View on Amazon

Prime Day.

Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink SSD 1TB

Best price.

View on Amazon

heat sink if needed

Prime Day: UK’s Best PS5 Accessories Deals

PlayStation gamers are really enjoying the amazing benefits this Prime Day is all about. You can now repurchase the DualSense wireless controller for 44.99 (a deal we recently saw during the Days of Play sale).

back to top of page

Prime Day: The UK’s Best Amazon Device Deals

prime day

Fire TV 4K Max with WiFi 6

Best price.

Check out everything free on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Don’t forget there’s even more free content for Prime members, including over 30 free games including Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free, Kindle Unlimited 3 months free, Audible 3 months free, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PC. .

Audible (3 months membership)

free. Prime members only.

View on Amazon

3 month membership.

Kindle Unlimited (3 months)

free. Prime members only.

View on Amazon

prime day

30 Free PC Games

Amazon Prime Gaming includes Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

View on Amazon

back to top of page

Prime Day: Get The Perfect PS5 4K TV For 769 (Amazing Deal)

The complete PS5 OLED 4K TV is on sale again on Amazon Prime Day 2022, and the 48-inch LG C1 model is now available for 769. This is an amazing deal and worth considering if you are looking to upgrade. your current settings.

Prime Day: Greater UK Video Game Deals

back to top of page

Beat the UK heatwave: the best deals for table fans

work from home? You might be better off looking for a table fan. Thankfully, there are now also special deals on tabletop fans. This includes the ultra-quiet Pro Breeze 10 DC air circulation fan. There is currently a 30% discount for this super-powerful fan. The fan has 16 speeds and is very quiet.

Best 4K UHD Blu-ray Prime Day Deals

back to top of page

Prime Day: The Best 4K UHD Gaming Monitor Deals – Perfect For PS5

There aren’t many 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitors on sale during Prime Day, but for those looking, it’s definitely the best deal.

prime day

Samsung Odyssey AG700 LS28AG700NUXXU 28-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor with HDMI 2.1

Suitable for PS5 and Xbox.

View on Amazon

prime day

ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

Suitable for PS5 and Xbox.

Get 20% Off Amazon Warehouse This Prime Day

prime day

Shop all Amazon Warehouse deals

20% off all Amazon Warehouse purchases.

View on Amazon

back to top of page

Robert Anderson is IGN’s Trading Specialist and Commerce Editor. You can follow @robertliam21 on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/best-amazon-prime-day-deals-2022-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos