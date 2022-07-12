Being poor in England is expensive | Francisco Garcia





Things really started to change for PJ when his mother passed away a few years ago. He was her caregiver. He explained to me in early July as we were talking. Although the last months of her life were spent in a nursing home. After her death, without her money and nowhere to go, a South Londoner quickly became homeless.

As his 60th birthday approached, life became difficult. It was difficult to get things done, and it was difficult to know how or when things would get better. About a month later, he returned to his North London studio apartment. It was around the same time he started visiting Margins, a cultural venue in Islington and a visiting center based in Union Chapel, a homeless charity. With the help of their support staff, things gradually began to change. He helped navigate the welfare system, settling in something mundane, albeit fragile.

For millions like PJ, the cost of living crisis did not materialize suddenly in 2022. The poor have always been with us. Even though the past 12 years of Conservative rule have witnessed a sharp rise in poverty across the UK. We are well aware that this is part of a carefully developed political program. During the 10-year austerity period starting in 2010, 37 billion people were cut from the welfare system. Food banks have become a shameful reality. Wages have continued to stagnate and access to stable, even half-affordable housing is becoming increasingly bizarre. According to the most up-to-date figures, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, between 2020 and 2021, 13 million people will live in relative poverty and the remaining 7 million will suffer from permanent financial fears. That is, the fear of having to choose which basic needs to forsake in a given week. For two million families, they can’t even choose between food and heating. Instead, they go regularly without either.

After all, poverty is an expensive business. The less you have, the more things seem to frustrate you. It could mean that you lack reliable credit or access to a bank account. It could mean being forced on predatory loans to earn an increasingly frail livelihood or living in a house with more expensive prepaid energy meters. That hidden tax has caused some of the poorest to spend an additional 430 people a year (a gap of 541 in one Birmingham constituency). Some areas will be hit harder. At 15%, the Northeast contains the highest proportion of households bearing poverty insurance premiums, with London, Yorkshire and Wales being particularly severely affected.

This is not a small amount. As day-to-day costs continue to move away from reality, the pressure has risen to new extremes. Even the proposed solution has its own built-in pitfalls and inadequacies. The cost of living that is reluctantly provided to some of the most vulnerable households may be better than nothing, but it is hardly commensurate with the scale of the crisis at hand. The proposed 650 payment is actually split into two payments. The first payment is this month (though deferral has been discussed) and the second payment is at an unspecified time in the fall after another energy price hike.

When I spoke with Union Chapels CEO Michael Chandler, he wanted to explain how one-time payments are welcome but not enough. For people like PJ who use the service, it would have been better to keep 20 universal credit boosts. A cash windfall can be difficult to manage. Previously, budgeting was difficult, but in the present situation, it is becoming the borderline of the impossible. This is doubly true for those with existing debt or substance abuse problems. It’s not hard to see how the proposed payout will be swallowed up as soon as it arrives. How should we plan for the future when there is no end in sight? Another consequence and hidden cost of poverty: your sense of time is never yours.

It is hardly news that life in the UK is becoming unbearable for more and more people. Incomplete safety nets were worn down by trapeze wire long ago. For millions of people like PJs, poverty and its costs are just chance. This was true this year and long before its increasing sheer economic turmoil.

