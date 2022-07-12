Extreme US Dollar rally threatens to drag stocks down and trigger major market stress in coming weeks





Topline

Despite soaring inflation dragging down its purchasing power in the domestic market, the US dollar has seen a staggering rise this year, and while this is good news for Americans traveling abroad, Morgan Stanley warned on Monday that many U.S. companies will suffer as their international businesses become less profitable, forcing many to cut earnings forecasts and send their stocks down as a result.

“From a historical perspective, this bear market may only be halfway there,” Morgan Stanley said. [+] warned on Monday as the euro hit a 20-year low against the dollar.

Getty Highlights

Supported by demand for safe-haven assets as Federal Reserve policy holds back equities, the US dollar index, which tracks the price of the dollar against six foreign currencies, jumped 16% during the month. past year, a rally “about as extreme as it gets, historically speaking,” a team of Morgan Stanley analysts led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Unfortunately for investors, such rebounds “usually coincide with major financial strains in the markets, a recession, or both,” the analysts write, noting that a stronger dollar may discourage international demand for U.S. companies, which generate around 30% of overseas sales, as they continue to battle inflation, unwanted inventory and falling consumer spending.

“Ultimately, the Fed wants a meaningful economic slowdown to reduce inflation, and a stronger dollar is part of that cocktail,” the report continues, estimating that for every one percentage point rise in the dollar over a On an annual basis, earnings growth in the S&P 500 is taking an average hit of 0.5 percentage points, which means the dollar’s rise so far could reduce growth by around 8%.

Earnings projections have yet to decline this year despite growing fears of a recession, but they have started to flatten and Morgan Stanley expects companies to start lowering expectations in the coming quarters. .

Whether or not the economy falls into recession, Morgan Stanley forecasts that such earnings revisions could send the S&P down to 3,400 points, implying a decline of about 14% from current levels near 3,900.

The investment bank’s note comes on the same day that asset manager BlackRock released a report taking a bearish stance on stocks, warning that Fed interest rate hikes will slow economic growth and earnings estimates are currently “overly optimistic”.

Surprising fact

The rise of the US dollar pushed the value of the euro to a 20-year low of $1.0045. A year ago it was worth $1.18.

crucial quote

“From a historical perspective, this bear market may only be halfway there,” Wilson said Monday, noting that the current bear market only lasted six months, while the median length historical bear markets is 12 months. “The main point for equity investors is that this strength in the dollar is just another reason to think that earnings revisions will turn lower over the next few earnings seasons.”

To monitor

Big banks are among the companies kicking off the second-quarter earnings season this week, with JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley due to report on Thursday, and BlackRock and Wells Fargo on Friday. As the strong dollar adds to the headwinds, Wilson says this earnings season “should be a negative catalyst for stocks in the weeks ahead.”

Key context

Fueled by government stimulus and the war in Ukraine, prolonged levels of high inflation pushed the Fed into the most aggressive round of economic tightening in decades, crushing markets and sparking recession fears. . Adding to concerns, the US economy posted its worst performance since the Covid-induced recession in the first quarter, shrinking 1.6% despite expectations that initially called for 1% growth. Although stocks have risen about 5% in recent weeks, the S&P 500 is still down nearly 20% this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged 28%.

