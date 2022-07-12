UK Heatwave: COBRA Conference Can Be Declared National Heat Emergency | UK News





Senior government officials met to discuss plans for a first-ever heatwave emergency to combat rising temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency has said that a “level 4” national emergency is declared if the heat is so severe that illness and death could occur among the healthy and vulnerable among the healthy and vulnerable.

If implemented, it could cause widespread disruption to schools, travel, health care, and even nuclear power plants.

Senior officials considered the move by holding a crisis COBRA meeting on Monday in Downing Street. Forecasters say there is a 30% chance that Sunday will be the hottest day in UK history.

How Heatwaves Affect Mental and Physical Health – Real-time Weather Updates

Continued high temperatures will likely introduce local hose pipe restrictions, especially in the southern regions.

This comes after the Meteorological Agency issued an amber weather warning for a heat wave expected to soar up to 30 degrees across the UK on Sunday.

A rare warning means that the weather could result in a life-threatening or potentially serious illness.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:11 Is it getting hotter?

It is in operation throughout the East Midlands, East England, London, South East, North East, North West, South West, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber.

“At this time, we believe there is a 30% chance of seeing the highest recorded temperature in the UK,” the weather forecaster said. Simon Partridge.

“Technically, if it doesn’t fall below 20C overnight, which is classified as a tropical night, it’s going to be a tropical night tonight in parts of Yorkshire – nonsense – tonight,” he added.

Image: Flames soar from a railway bridge in Battersea, London. Figure: Network rails

Rail Delays, Advice for Drivers and Greeter Placement

However, sunlight can cause problems such as road closures, delays or cancellations of rail and air travel.

Network Rail warned this week that rate limits could potentially apply to the most affected parts of the network.

For those who drive, RAC recommends putting water in the car and starting the trip a day early.

Fire officials have urged picnics instead of barbecues in warm weather after a pool fire.

In Hampshire, City Council says it is preparing to deploy a Greater to protect cars from melting roads.

In Lincolnshire, a major RAF base stopped flying after the runways melted in sunlight due to high temperatures.

Parts of the UK recorded record temperatures in Butte Park in Cardiff on Monday, after the mercury reached 28.7C and Wales has so far recorded the hottest day of the year.

On the same day, the temperature in England exceeded 30 degrees Celsius, and North Salt in West London recorded 32 degrees Celsius.

A rail line on the Battersea Bridge in central London caught fire as sparks ignited a wooden pole after speed limits were introduced to prevent the rail line from buckling in the heat.

Elsewhere, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland was exposed to 27.5 degrees, and in Armagh, Northern Ireland, it was 24.2 degrees.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

2:26 How do people cope with the heat?

What’s the weather like for the rest of the week?

The Bureau of Meteorology expects mercury to rise to 30 degrees Celsius in London, Chelmsford, Essex and Sudbury, Suffolk on Tuesday, while the rest of England expects temperatures to soar to the late 20s.

Across England is expected to see many sunny days next week with clouds matching high temperatures in the mid-20s.

There will be a bit of rain on Friday as temperatures reach highs of 19C with rain showers in the northwest and northeast of England.

READ MORE: Top tips to cool off – including tricks used by the British Navy

Temperatures in Reading and London are expected to soar to 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday and exceed 35 degrees Celsius in the southeast.

Meanwhile, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to have a cloudy week with rain on Tuesday and Friday.

Weather models suggest that temperatures in the UK could reach 40 degrees Celsius next weekend, but that’s unlikely.

This is the first time the temperature has been recorded across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-heatwave-tropical-night-in-north-as-gritters-tackle-melting-roads-with-30-chance-of-record-temps-in-days-12650352 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos