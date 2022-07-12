Olympic great Mo Farah revealed that at the age of 9 he was trafficked to England and became a child servant.





Olympic mogul Mo Farah revealed that she was illegally trafficked from Djibouti to the UK at the age of nine and forced to work as a child maid. His real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

He told the BBC TV documentary The Real Mo that a woman named Mohammed Farah, whom he had never met, flew to England from an East African country to look after the children of another family. Para on Wednesday.

Farah, who completed both the 5,000 and 10,000 m doubles at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics, said she had previously come to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with her parents.

But in a shocking revelation at the age of 39, his parents revealed that he had never been to England. His father died in civil unrest in Somalia when Farah was 4 years old, and his mother and two brothers live in the separate Somaliland state. It is not internationally recognized.

The truth is that I am not what you think I am. Farah says. Most people know me as Mopara, but that’s not my name or reality.

The woman who flew with him to England said that he would take him to live with relatives because he had fake travel documents with his photo next to his name Mohamed Farah.

Through this documentary, I was able to talk and learn more about my childhood and how I came to England. I’m really proud of it. Please watch @BBC on Wednesday at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/rqZe41gFm8

— Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) July 11, 2022

Farah, the first British sprinter to win four Olympic gold medals, said he motivated his children to tell the truth about his past.

I’ve been keeping it for a long time, it’s hard because I don’t want you to face it and often my kids ask questions. Dad, why is this happening? And you always got an answer to everything, he said, but you never got the answer.

That’s the main reason I tell my story. Because I want to feel normal and I don’t want you to feel like you’re holding on to something.

go out and run

Farahs’ wife Tania realized that much was missing from his story in the year leading up to their wedding in 2010, but eventually exhausted him with questions and said he was telling the truth.

When he arrived in England, Farah said the woman accompanying him had torn a piece of paper with the contact details of his relative and put it in the trash.

At that moment, he says, I knew I was in trouble.

Farah said that when I wanted to eat, I was forced to do housework and childcare and was told: If you want to see your family again, don’t say anything.

Often I would lock myself in the bathroom and cry.

Farahs gym teacher Alan Watkinson noticed how young people’s moods changed when they were on the running track.

The only language he could understand, Watkinson says, was that of physical education and sports.

Farah says it was track and field that allowed him to escape.

The only thing I could do to get out of this situation, he says, was to get out and run.

Farah eventually told Watkinson the truth and informed local authorities.

It was Watkinson who applied for Farahs British citizenship, which he described as a lengthy process, and on 25 July 2000 Farah was recognized as a British citizen.

I often think of another Mohamed Farah. The boy sincerely hopes that he is safe when I get on the plane.

Farah was praised for telling her story on Wednesday.

Kudos to @Mo_Farah for the courage to tell a heartbreaking story in a British Refugee Council charity tweet.

He added that he emphasizes human reality at the center of many stories like himself. And we desperately need a safe and humane route for those seeking asylum.

This position could have called into question Farah’s British citizenship, but the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday he was clear.

A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs said, “We will not do anything about the mother-in-law, and it would be wrong to suggest otherwise.”

(France 24 with AFP)

