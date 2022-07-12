McConnell wins GOP support in decision to scold bipartisan U.S.-China bill





USICA is a national security imperative, said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), whose efforts to boost microchip production are included in the legislation. I took that as a strong indication from Senator McConnell that he wants us to deal with this and not a partisan reconciliation bill.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) makes an opening statement during Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Top Democrats say they are unwavering by a McConnell maneuver widely seen as a last-ditch effort to sink a party-line spending bill that could help them dismantle much of the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts To push ahead with tax and climate bill as they erase McConnell’s posturing, Democrats insist the GOP leader has little sway over their inter-capitol talks .

It’s insane, with the potential destabilizing activities going on around the world, that we’re playing political football with something about jobs, national security [and] inflation, said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.), who has partnered with Cornyn on the microchip funding plan.

After three months, negotiators from both parties and both houses are still finalizing a China competition bill that bridges the differences between the versions passed by the House and the Senate. The Senate passed its version more than a year ago, with nearly all Democrats and 19 Republicans voting yes.

Democrats insist that Republicans who previously supported USICA would not suddenly oppose it simply because they pursue priorities they have pursued since taking office on the Hill. But if their bet turns sour, some Democrats privately acknowledge that they have at least a plan B, even if they are not ready to use it yet: abandon the cross-cutting bicameral talks altogether and send the version approved by the Senate to House.

On Monday, McConnell argued that a party spending bill would crowd out the Senate’s ability to pass USICA and cripple the chamber.

We cannot negotiate the fine points of nuanced economic policies in a bipartisan way only for the Democrats to immediately turn around and redesign the entire economy along pure party lines, McConnell said. Of course, that can’t work.

Cornyn indicated that he was not particularly worried that USICA would be dropped, citing the months-long failure of Democrats to reach an agreement on their unilateral spending bill, although the majority party senators involved in the talks allude to progress in the last round of talks.

And not all Republicans involved in the long crafting of USICA explicitly support McConnell’s threat. Some are trying to keep the peace in their own way, urging Democrats to reverse their fiscal and climate ambitions.

We have a national security imperative to move USICA forward, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), the original co-sponsor of China’s competition bill, wrote on Twitter. I am disappointed that he will again be hijacked by the reckless partisanship of the Democrats, which will only compound the economic difficulties the Hoosiers already face.

Young later told POLITICO it was a really dynamic environment with talks underway to finalize USICA, adding that Republicans haven’t even had a family conversation yet. He also referenced a classified Senate briefing later this week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines at a session hosted by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to underscore the need to push back against China’s malign global influence. .

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) questions Xavier Becerra during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC | Michael Reynolds/Getty Images

The China competition bill has long been a top priority for Schumer, who doesn’t seem fazed by McConnell’s threat to leave the table.

But the episode has many Democrats wondering behind the scenes whether the House leadership would be willing to pass the version passed by the Senate, even if it means abandoning months of negotiations to ensure the bill does not turn into a pawn.

For now, top Democrats say they are ahead of bipartisan talks. Both chambers will spend the next few weeks in Washington, where lawmakers, including in the House, hope to make progress on some of the thorniest outstanding issues.

I encouraged Senator Schumer to make a choice, because we don’t have unlimited time, Cornyn said. I think we have a window here between now and the start of August vacation.

Democrats say it shouldn’t be a zero-sum choice between two substantially different bills. They point to McConnells’ insistence that last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill proceed separately from an earlier version of the party line’s $1.7 trillion spending plan this summer.

The right question is how ridiculous is it to kill a bill you say you like because there’s a different negotiation on a different thing, said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). There is simply no way to govern that way.

Even before McConnells’ tweet, a growing number of House Democrats from battleground districts had been pressuring party leaders to simply adopt the Senate version, eager to tout the bipartisan victory at home and anxious that the talks could break down completely before November.

This pressure will come to a head by the end of July, when these swivel seat holders return to their districts for the long summer vacation.

No one feels like they have a fire up their ass doing it, said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). But I would love for some of these leaders to come to my district and sit at this roundtable and have this conversation with people and talk about why election year politics is getting in the way of having some control over our economic security.

Anthony Adragna and Gavin Bade contributed to this report.

