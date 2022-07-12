Backgrounder: Vice President Harris Announces Commitments to Strengthen U.S. Partnership with Pacific Islands





On July 12, Vice President Harris will participate virtually in the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting at the invitation of Forum Chair Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama of Fiji. As part of this engagement with Forum leaders, the Vice President will announce new commitments aimed at deepening the U.S. partnership with the region and delivering concrete results for Pacific people. These actions advance the Biden-Harris administrations’ ongoing efforts to strengthen the United States-Pacific Islands partnership and support Pacific regionalism, with a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum at the center. This milestone reflects the strong and growing US commitment to the Pacific Islands region. This follows the appointment by President Bidens of a special presidential envoy for the Compact negotiations and the launch of Partners in the Blue Pacific, a new coordination initiative between the United States, Australia, Japan, the New Zealand and the UK to more effectively support Pacific priorities. . It also builds on five decades of close cooperation with the Pacific Islands Forum, including as a founding dialogue partner; $350 million in annual US Pacific aid; and deep connections between people, including among the 1.4 million Pacific Islanders who live in the United States. With this foundation, the vice-president announces the following actions. The Biden-Harris administration:

Establishing New U.S. Embassies in Kiribati and Tonga: The Biden-Harris administration recognizes that our close partnership with the Pacific requires regular exchanges between our governments at all levels, from our leaders to our diplomats around the world. To that end, the United States, subject to notification to Congress, will enter into discussions with Kiribati and Tonga regarding our interest in establishing U.S. embassies in those countries. The United States is on track to reopen its embassy in the Solomon Islands. Triple demand for U.S. funding for economic development and ocean resilience: For 33 years, the South Pacific Tuna Treaty served as a cornerstone to political and economic cooperation between the United States and the Pacific Islands, allowing the U.S. fishing fleet to access the Pacific, supporting livelihoods throughout the region, and providing a platform for broader cooperation, including to combat the scourge of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Vice President Harris will announce that the United States is prepared to ask the United States Congress for $60 million per year for the next ten years, nearly triple current levels and $600 million in total, as part of a new economic assistance agreement with the Forum Fisheries Agency. The First-Ever US Envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum: A resilient and prosperous Pacific Islands region requires a strong and united Pacific Islands Forum as the preeminent driving force in the region. The Biden-Harris administration will redouble its commitment to the Pacific Islands Forum by appointing, for the first time, a designated U.S. Pacific Islands Forum envoy. By doing so, the United States will further increase its overall diplomatic footprint in the Pacific Islands. Develop and Release the First-Ever National U.S. Pacific Islands Strategy: The Biden-Harris administration will develop and release the first-ever U.S. strategy on the whole-of-government Pacific Islands Strategy to prioritize the Pacific Islands in U.S. foreign policy and support effective implementation. It will be interwoven with the United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy, which the Biden-Harris administration released earlier this year in Fiji. The U.S. National Pacific Islands Strategy will align with the goals, areas of focus, and principles of the Pacific Islands Forums 2050 Strategy for the Pacific Blue Continent. The islands depend on close relationships between people. Peace Corps volunteers will soon return to Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu, and the Peace Corps will work with the region to explore expanding the program to other Pacific island countries. Progress toward re-establishing a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Pacific Regional Mission in Suva, Fiji: USAID is providing lifesaving humanitarian and development assistance to the Pacific islands of Kiribati from drought in Tonga following volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves to economic aid in Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands. The Vice President will announce that USAID is taking steps to expand its presence in the Pacific, subject to Congressional notification, to enhance close cooperation with its host country partners. Implement and Advance Blue Pacific Partners: Emerging challenges, from the climate crisis to infrastructure needs, require cross-border cooperation. To this end, the United States and its allies and partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have established a new coordination mechanism, the Blue Pacific Partners (PBP). The PBP is dedicated to supporting Pacific priorities more effectively and efficiently, strengthening Pacific regionalism and expanding opportunities between the Pacific and the world. Our countries provide a combined $2.1 billion in development assistance to the region, and we will seek to attract more attention and resources by welcoming new members and observers, including in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. . Crucially, at every stage, the PBP will be led and guided by the Pacific Islands, including close consultations on its flagship projects.

