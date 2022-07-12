Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at a single US warehouse





Note the foul language in paragraph 28

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) – Amazon employee Gerald Bryson had been manually counting thousands of items in his warehouse inventory for three days when his manager showed him a “supporting feedback document”.

Bryson had made 22 mistakes, according to the 2018 article, including counting 19 products in a storage bin that actually had 20. If Bryson got it wrong six times in a year, the notice said he would be fired from Staten Island. warehouse, one of the largest Amazon.com Incs (AMZN.O) in the United States.

Previously unpublished internal Amazon documents reveal how the company routinely measured workers’ performance in great detail and reprimanded those who fell even slightly below expectations – sometimes before the end of their shift. . In a single year ending April 2020, the company issued more than 13,000 so-called disciplines at Brysons’ warehouse alone, an attorney for Amazon said in court documents. The facility had about 5,300 employees at that time.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Records and interviews with current and former employees show the enormous pressure placed on Amazon line workers to complete tasks as accurately and quickly as the company requires — creating an environment that some workers say fueled organizing efforts across the country. In March, the Brysons workplace voted to become Amazon’s first organized warehouse in the United States, and staff at more than 100 other facilities nationwide are working to do the same, according to the Amazon Labor Union, an independent labor group formed in April 2021.

Amazon, the largest online retailer in the United States, released the documents in response to a complaint from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regarding the firing of Brysons in April 2020. Many of these documents were also included in a lawsuit separate and pending in federal court. in which the NLRB sought to end what it said were gross unfair labor practices by Amazon — actions the company has denied in court documents.

In a statement, Amazon said the goals it sets are fair and based on what the majority of the team actually accomplishes. The company says it gives workers more praise than criticism. We give employees plenty of feedback throughout the year to help them succeed and ensure they understand expectations, Amazon said.

Kathy Drew King, regional director of the NLRB’s Brooklyn office, said the board vigorously sought Amazon’s compliance with labor law.

Last April, an administrative judge ordered Brysons reinstated after finding the retailer unlawfully fired him for protesting workplace safety conditions. Amazon is appealing the judges’ decision, saying in a statement that the company fired Bryson for defaming a co-worker during a protest in the warehouse parking lot. Bryson said the employee verbally assaulted him.

Bryson, now a labor organizer, added that he wasn’t sure hell would come again. If I go back through these doors, it will show the workers that they can fight, he said.

OFF TASK FOR SIX MINUTES

Amazon told the judge in the Brysons case that it could not meet the demands of the NLRB in a subpoena to provide the thousands of disciplinary notices it gave to employees that year, calling the requirement a unduly heavy.

However, he provided statistics for what he called disciplines — which include firings, suspensions and warnings — at three warehouses, and he turned over dozens of personnel files. These included over 600 worker reviews between 2015 and 2021 that were positive, negative or neutral. It’s unclear from the records if the reviews were a representative sample of company feedback. The files also contained worker affidavits and email exchanges between Amazon and government attorneys.

Among the documented violations for which Amazon has blamed employees:

* Being absent from work for six minutes in June 2018, resulting in a reprimand a warehouse worker in Carteret, New Jersey, received at 2:57 a.m. during the same shift.

* Meet 94% of the company’s productivity objective instead of 100%. For weeks, a worker at the same New Jersey warehouse had exceeded expectations. But Amazon management warned him in October 2017 of possible termination if he did not improve his rate of scanning and verifying items, which fell to 164 per hour, below the target of around 175.

* Exceeding the four-minute break time. Although Amazon offers a 5-minute walk grace period for breaks, the same New Jersey worker who was knocked for productivity also received an article in March 2017 telling him not to go over the deadline.

* Making four mistakes when entering items ordered by shoppers during a single week in the spring of 2019, in which a New York warehouse worker correctly selected over 15,800 goods for customers.

In its statement, Amazon said these articles do not accurately reflect its current policies. In a June 2021 blog post, the company said it began averaging worker furloughs — periods of inactivity — over a longer period of time before engaging with employees. He did not say how the period was extended. Amazon acknowledged that some managers wrongly used discipline rather than coaching workers.

According to Amazon’s statement to Reuters, less than 25% of feedback relates to what it calls opportunities for improvement, and the majority relate to attendance, such as when an employee may exceed allotted time off.

Without a full record of the company’s reviews, Reuters was unable to verify these figures.

However, the raw number of disciplines cited by Amazon itself in court documents suggested they were prolific. Managing a warehouse in Robbinsville, New Jersey, with an average of about 4,200 workers in December 2020, gave employees more than 15,000 disciplines in the year to April 2020, the attorney wrote. ‘Amazon. A North Haven, Connecticut warehouse with an average of 4,800 workers in December 2020 issued more than 5,000 such notices in the year ending April 2020. Some employees received numerous disciplinary notices .

WALKING LIKE IT IS 1000 YEARS OLD

A pile of critical reviews dogged Bryson despite what he described as his best efforts to meet Amazon’s standards. He joined the Staten Island warehouse shortly after it opened in 2018, with a starting salary of $16.50 an hour. His job was to count bin after bin of screws, bolts and other inventory using a gun-like scanner.

After initially being warned in writing of the errors, Bryson said he slowed down to get the count right. On December 6 that year, he was accused of counting 295 goods per hour, when the company expected 478. He told Reuters he tried to go twice as fast to catch up a slow day and had fretted at his kitchen table to find out if his performance had been enough.

“You’re sitting there worried about whether you’re going to get a job tomorrow because your rate isn’t where it’s supposed to be,” Bryson, now 59, recalled. “It was horrible.”

He received two more items that month even as he accelerated to an hourly rate of 371, Amazon documents show. Bryson said he kept “counting and moving and counting and moving, and was again slapped with notes of errors. In the end, he went through almost 8,000 articles over four days in January 2019, fast enough and accurately enough to land praise from Amazon.

“Your recent work performance has met or exceeded productivity expectations,” he was informed.

But her feet swelled and her body ached, Bryson said, adding that just walking from her car after work to her apartment made her feel like 1,000 years old.

In recent years, workers have flocked to the retail giant for wages generally higher than those of its biggest rivals. Last September, to hire in a tight labor market, Amazon said it raised its average starting wage for US operations staff to more than $18 an hour, about 10% above the average wage. then offered by Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer.

But the work had an emotional impact, at least two employees said in court records. Rossshawn Heslop, an employee at Ships Dock in North Haven, said stress drove him into a rage in November 2019 after a manager confronted him for quitting his job. “I’m doing my fucking job,” Heslop said, according to a human resources summary of the incident. According to HR records, the manager was skeptical of Heslops’ explanation that he had gone to get a tool.

According to HR records, Heslop said he’s generally “a quiet guy” who’s “here to work” and occasionally walks around due to a medical condition. The manager sent three emails to HR encouraging the company to discipline Heslop for vulgar language, which the company eventually did. He was placed on probation, with the possibility of dismissal if he was not up to it.

Amazon said items like this are rare, but it’s important to treat each other with respect, and we do not tolerate inappropriate behavior at any level.

Heslop, 28, who still works for Amazon, says the company itself doesn’t respect workers like him.

It doesn’t matter how much I work or how well I work, he says. It’s a game you can’t win.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; edited by Anna Driver and Julie Marquis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/amazon-issued-13000-disciplinary-notices-single-us-warehouse-2022-07-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos